Watch this: Rattlesnake Dam, built in 1904, demolished

Valliant said the project has paid for scores of local planning, demolition and restoration jobs.

If the dam’s removal is good news for humans, it’s great news for fish, according to Rob Roberts, the project manager for Trout Unlimited.

“Rattlesnake Creek is one of our prime westslope cutthroat and bull trout spawning tributaries for the Clark Fork in this section,” he explained. “And what we’re seeing is also a lot of the sportfishing opportunity that you see in the Clark Fork, lower Blackfoot, this region, a lot of the spawning activity happens in Rattlesnake whether it’s brown trout, rainbow trout, cutthroat and even mountain whitefish all spawn up here.”

There was a fish ladder to help migration, but it was no substitute for a free-flowing creek.

Just based on the length of the watershed, wilderness character, water temperature and high-quality habitat, Roberts said, Rattlesnake Creek is one of the best spawning streams from the Blackfoot all the way to the Flathead River.