WATCH THIS: Sentinel fire 75% contained; firefighters monitor blazes

Near the scene, Waldemar Ortiz, a master’s student studying wildlife biology at UM who lives at the Elliott Village Apartments, said the fire started around 6:14 p.m. He said he saw two kids run down the mountain right after a bush caught fire.

He and two other residents grabbed buckets of water to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residences from the base of the mountain while another neighbor called the fire department.

“Our guess is just that it’s teenagers doing something they weren’t supposed to be doing,” Ortiz said.

Firefighters accessed the burn via the Fire Road, which was marked by a sign citing high fire danger conditions. Ortiz, who has taken classes on wildfires and fire containment, said he watched aircraft drop water and flame retardant on the burn while eating a cold Chipotle burrito he had set aside to help douse the flames.

“Since there was no wind blowing it anywhere, no directionality of the fire, just the slope would help the fire creep up rather than coming down,” Ortiz said.

Donovan Bell, another resident at the Elliott Village, had just returned from getting a burrito at El Diablo and said the fire had started and spread all the way up to a tree line in the 15 minutes he was gone.