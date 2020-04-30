Watch this: UM epidemiologists present model of future COVID-19 in Missoula

Among some of the data presented during the Thursday video-conference was a projection of how the virus could resurface if guidelines limiting social contact are hastily removed.

Semmens presented the projection while explaining that models are constantly changing as more information is gathered, such as what kinds of social distancing measures are enacted. She stressed the model shouldn’t be interpreted as a forecast of what will happen, but rather an analysis of various scenarios that have ever-changing variables.

"There are many models out there, and no one model is perfect, and each model has different assumptions," Semmens said. "Results must be viewed as changing. They're dynamic. Modelers are constantly updating and refining their models as new data come in. While they're valuable, they do not predict the future."

Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said that people have questioned why Missoula is moving to reopen slower than other counties with higher total infection rates, like Gallatin County, but said a closer look at the data shows why the decision was prudent.