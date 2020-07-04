Watch this — Unstruck drum: Arlee powwow goes silent but memories stay strong

ARLEE — In an otherwise silent arbor, the sound of Joseph Upham’s ankle bells rings surprisingly loud as he performs a traditional prairie chicken dance — alone.
Usually, one would have to strain to pick out Upham’s cadence amid the drumming, singing, jingling and joyful pandemonium of the annual Arlee Celebration, the 122-year-old powwow on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Hundreds of fellow dancers would gyrate inside the circle of drum groups, surrounded by bleachers filled with relatives and spectators as children scramble about and grandparents catch up on family doings. The smells of dust and cooksmoke and sage smudge and sweat under the July sun would mingle with the sounds and sights, pasting another memory collection onto a generational tradition.
That was BC — Before COVID-19. Before coronavirus and social distance and a pandemic threat that targets the most human of human needs: to gather together.
“When you’re so used to living in powwow world, it’s hard,” Upham said. “When I was in the military, and unable to attend powwows, it was tough. You try to get as close as you can and keep in touch with your powwow family. Facebook is always good, and you can see videos on YouTube of groups singing and people dancing. But nothing really replaces being there.”
Anna and Gene Sorrell will sit in their Evaro living room this weekend, wearing masks when visitors stop by. They won’t be at their traditional campsite near the Arlee Powwow Grounds, cooking for a hundred relatives and friends a day. Both are at the high-risk age for COVID-19 infection.
“It’s my birthday that always starts the powwow for us,” Anna Sorrell said. “Since I was a little girl, we’d celebrate my birthday at the powwow. That’s part of the tradition that’s gone this year. Gene’s family would come for the Sorrell family dinner, and meet all the new babies and girlfriends and boyfriends and make all the connections you don’t get to make otherwise.”
Behind her mask, Anna started to cry. “I’m a crier — don’t worry” she reassured visitors. But July 1 was the traditional Memorial Dance day, when everyone who died in the past year would be remembered with ceremonial giveaways and readings of names.
“It’s a time to put your grief away,” Anna said. “It’s like giving yourself permission to let it go. I lost an aunt last year and we weren’t here for the service, but it was OK because we’d do the Memorial Dance. Gene had two nephews die this year. I haven’t figured out what it is we need to do now to put that grief away. For many people, the powwow is the vendors and the food and the gambling, but for us it’s much deeper. It’s our connection to a way of life we’ve put together.”
Gene Sorrell said the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Cultural Committee has scrambled to provide guidance on celebrating traditions safely. The usual April community trip to visit the Medicine Tree in Ravalli County was reconfigured to just small family groups. This August’s annual gathering at Blue Bay, which attracts family from Washington, Idaho and the Dakotas, has been postponed. So has the Fourth of July Snake Dance honoring military veterans at the Arlee Powwow.
“Except for four or five years when I was in the Army, stationed far away overseas in Iraq or Afghanistan, we’ve been here every year,” said AJ McDonald, who grew up in Arlee. “It’s not the same, like when you’re watching a birthday or an anniversary or even a powwow when you’re deployed. Before people started putting powwows on YouTube, I’d buy videos from people and watch them overseas, and wish I was there.”
McDonald’s son Ardon is home with him now; unusual given the 19-year-old’s membership in the Black Lodge Singers. In an ordinary summer, Ardon would be riding the powwow circuit performing for dancers all over North America.
“They’d be gone every single weekend, coast to coast, all over the place,” AJ McDonald said. “He’d come home for a couple days, and then it’s, ‘See you guys later.’ We’d be at one powwow, and get a call and he’d be in Ontario, or California, or New Mexico. He put a lot of miles on his car.”
The McDonalds usually split their time this weekend between the powwow and the Arlee Rodeo, which has also been canceled. Instead, they’re going camping with a Marine veteran friend of AJ’s.
Upham will take some time to go fishing with his brother. Lots of folks will be shooting fireworks in their backyards, socially distant but sonically connected.
Anna and Gene Sorrell won’t be hauling two truckloads of gear and kitchen supplies up to the Arlee powwow grounds, but they did get out their regalia to show visitors. Gene unwrapped a war bonnet he’d recently received from the CSKT Cultural Council. Its 40 eagle feathers each came with a story provided by a family member who gave it to him. Its headband beadwork matches the colors and designs on Anne’s buckskin dress — it too a gift with historic and cultural heritage.
“All these things remind you of who gave what, who made what, who inspired what,” Anna said. “You need to remember all those things. This is my most favorite time of the year.”
To see a video of a dancer and a drum group, go to this story on Missoulian.com.
