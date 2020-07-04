Watch this — Unstruck drum: Arlee powwow goes silent but memories stay strong

Anna and Gene Sorrell will sit in their Evaro living room this weekend, wearing masks when visitors stop by. They won’t be at their traditional campsite near the Arlee Powwow Grounds, cooking for a hundred relatives and friends a day. Both are at the high-risk age for COVID-19 infection.

“It’s my birthday that always starts the powwow for us,” Anna Sorrell said. “Since I was a little girl, we’d celebrate my birthday at the powwow. That’s part of the tradition that’s gone this year. Gene’s family would come for the Sorrell family dinner, and meet all the new babies and girlfriends and boyfriends and make all the connections you don’t get to make otherwise.”

Behind her mask, Anna started to cry. “I’m a crier — don’t worry” she reassured visitors. But July 1 was the traditional Memorial Dance day, when everyone who died in the past year would be remembered with ceremonial giveaways and readings of names.