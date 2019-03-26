Five Missoula Water main line projects will disrupt traffic and water service at times this summer, but are part of the ongoing effort to improve services.
Missoula Water is dipping into its reserve fund, built from water bill payments, to replace four main lines and install one more. At least two of the lines are more than 100 years old, while two others are at least 75 years old. Bids are still out for one of the projects, but the other four total $1.375 million.
Dennis Bowman, the city’s deputy public works director for utilities, said they’re operating under the assumption that they have 40 percent to 50 percent “leakage” in the 337 miles of underground water main lines in the system, which the city purchased as part of a contentious deal in 2017. While the water drains back into the aquifer from which it’s pulled for customers, the leaks are inefficient. Pipes typically have a life expectancy of about 100 years.
The kickoff project, starting by April 11, involves replacing 650 feet of a 12-inch historic water main under West Spruce Street from Nora to May streets. Bowman said it’s a Kalmein-type of main, which basically is old galvanized steel whose joints are deteriorating.
Like all of the projects, this one will involve detours as work moves one block at a time, taking anywhere from one to two weeks per block. Parking will be prohibited on the streets when the mains are getting installed.
“The contractor will go in and install new mains, and as we go through we’ll backfill. Then it goes through testing; we need to take some water samples to make sure it’s clean and there’s no contaminants in the new main,” Bowman said. “Then we’ll pressure-test it so we know there’s no leaks.”
With all of the projects, they’ll also try to verify customer service lines, which run from the main line to people’s homes, to ensure they’re in good working order. If they’re not, Bowman said property owners can get those fixed at a reduced rate since they won’t have to call out a new contractor.
Service lines are the responsibility of the property owner, and depending on the problem, it can cost between $4,000 and $6,000 for repairs, he added.
Water service will be disrupted for a few hours for all the projects when the service lines are hooked into the main lines.
“Everyone will be notified 24 hours in advance, or 48 hours for businesses,” Bowman said. “We’ll put a tag on the door to let people know.”
On Grant Street, Missoula Water will replace 1,200 feet of 6-inch steel water main from Brooks Street to McDonald Avenue, and another 650 feet on Harve Avenue from Grant to Garfield streets. They’ll also install a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Grant and Dixon. Construction is expected to begin on April 29, and be completed by Nov. 1.
“The original lines were installed in the 1940s; it’s the old-style steel pipes and they have a history of leaking,” Bowman said. “That’s why they’re on the list.”
A public meeting for the Grant Street and Spruce Street projects is set for 5 p.m. April 3 at the Montana Water office at 1345 West Broadway.
Probably the most disruptive project is scheduled to run from May 6 to July 26 on South Avenue East between Ronald and Maurice avenues. The work involves replacing 1,230 feet of 6-inch steel water main.
“That is a big one,” Bowman said. “The line was installed in 1946, and it’s a really super-thin-walled pipe that has a history of multiple leaks.”
They’re waiting for University of Montana classes to end before beginning the work at the end of May or beginning of June. Bowman said they’ll try to leave one lane open for traffic because South Avenue is such a busy street.
A public meeting will be held before the project begins, Bowman said.
Perhaps the trickiest project involves replacing 1,400 feet of the 6-inch galvanized Kalmein water main in Railroad Street from Woody to McCormick. Bowman said that instead of trenching into the historic brick section, they’ll bore 6 or 7 feet for 1,000 feet, 18 feet away from the old main line that was installed in 1914, in order to preserve the bricks.
“We have a couple of spots where we’ll dig a hole on the east end and another on the west end, then do directional drilling,” Bowman said. “Maybe we’ll have to pull up a few bricks, but we have all the spaces to put them back, too.
“It’s kind of exciting, being able to use the newer technology.”
They’ll leave the old water main in place, and plan to also replace 250 feet of water main on Woody Street between West Railroad and West Alder streets. Construction is expected to run from June 1 to Nov. 1.
The fifth project consists of installing 700 feet of new water main under Wyoming Street from Prince to California streets. Bowman said it’s primarily a Missoula Redevelopment Association project that’s out for bids right now, and probably won’t be done until the end of summer because of the irrigation ditch in the area.
The old water main ran down Dakota, over to Russell, then to Wyoming. But with the bike lane and tunnel under Russell as part of the new bridge construction, this was an opportunity to install the line.
“The construction work made it more convenient and affordable,” Bowman said.
Missoula-area residents can expect more of the water line replacements in future years. Bowman said they’ve penciled in $4.4 million in improvements for fiscal year 2020; $5.7 million for 2021; $6.6 million for 2022; $6.4 million for 2023 and $7 million for 2024.
“I get very excited, because it’s nice to know the money we are receiving from our customers is going right back into the system,” Bowman said.