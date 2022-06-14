Water main pipe to be replaced on Shakespeare Street

The City's Public Works & Mobility Department will begin a water main replacement project on Shakespeare Street on June 20. The project will span from Howell Street to Philips Street.

The street will be closed during heavy construction periods. A temporary closure is anticipated to happen during the week of June 27. The project is set to be completed around mid-July. Dates are subject to change due to inclement weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic along Shakespeare Street will be detoured around the construction area and the public is encouraged to proceed with caution or find alternate routes. Additional information and a detour map are available on the City's website at ci.missoula.mt.us/2668/Water-Projects.

This project will replace approximately 685 linear feet of an existing 6-inch kalmein water main that was installed in 1914. Due to age and material type, this main is classified as a top priority replacement project in Missoula.

Replacing old water main pipe reduces the amount of water that leaks from the system and also lowers the utility's energy use and costs.

After the new water main is installed, the Street Maintenance Division will make street improvements. Coordinating theses projects significantly reduces the likelihood of two separate road closure projects.

