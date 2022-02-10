Watershed Education Network Winter Speaker Series Feb. 28

In Missoula, the Watershed Education Network (WEN) is presenting an informational Winter Speaker Series every fourth Monday of the month. This event will be taking place over Zoom or in person masked up at the Missoula Public Library, in the Cooper Room, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join the Watershed Education Network (WEN), community members, and friends as we learn more about our watershed through engaging presentations from local experts. Topics may include the Water Compact on the Flathead Reservation, native fish biology, beavers in our creeks, eDNA sampling in the stream, and aquatic macroinvertebrates. This second session, on Feb. 28, will feature Torrey Ritter, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Non-game Wildlife Biologist. Torrey will be sharing his knowledge about the ecological benefits of beavers in creeks and rivers.

The following speaker series will be taking place on the following dates, with topics to be determined:

● March 28

● April 25

The WEN team is hoping that this will be a great opportunity to keep the conversations about our healthy creeks and rivers flowing throughout the winter.

Zoom in and learn with us Monday, Feb 28. This is a free event and welcomes everyone. RSVP required — we will be contacting registrants in the event that it will only be remote due to COVID concerns. These presentations will be recorded by our friends at Missoula Community Access Television (MCAT) and will be made available at a later date. The speaker will begin at 5:15 pm and stay for questions; the event will finish by 7 p.m.

Note: Please bring a mask. We will be following WEN's protocols and the Missoula Public Library's protocols. This includes wearing masks and social distancing when possible. We will also be providing hand sanitizer, and we ask that you please not attend if you are not feeling well. These events are also dependent on the COVID numbers in the community, we will email you if the speaker is canceled or switch to a virtual platform.

WEN’s Stream Team is supported through the Open Rivers Fund, a program of Resources Legacy Fund supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.

