Waterton visitor center rises from ashes

Some day, when pandemic restrictions ease along the Canadian border, U.S. tourists will find a new visitor center displaying the wonders of Waterton Lakes National Park.

The previous center on the Alberta side of Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park burned to the foundations in the 2017 Kenow fire. However, plans for a new, four-season facility were already in progress before the wildfire burned 19,300 hectares (47,700 acres) mostly in one catastrophic four-hour blitz.

“The old center had reached the end of its useful life,” Waterton spokesman Dallas Meidinger said on Friday. “The new one has more interpretative exhibits that highlight park ecology and local Indigenous culture.”

The considerably larger center will also be in the center of Waterton Village, instead of on a narrow roadside near the entrance of the townsite.

However, U.S. tourists remain in planning limbo as non-essential access to the Canadian border remains in flux. Non-Canadian citizens must have proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 to cross, and the Canadian government is still not recommending non-essential travel.

As of Feb. 15, travelers entering Canada may be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing at their port of entry, but will no longer be required to quarantine until the test result comes in. Unvaccinated travelers are required to test on arrival, eight days after arrival and spend 14 days in quarantine. All travelers entering Canada have to submit mandatory health information to the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

A new protocol for travel into Canada is expected on Feb. 28.

In Waterton, the international tour boat is expected to run this summer, but no decision has been made whether it will dock at Goat Haunt on the U.S. end of Waterton Lake. Glacier National Park officials have not yet decided whether to staff that ranger station, pending summer travel policy rule announcements.

Meidinger said restoration work on other regions of Waterton damaged in the Kenow fire have mostly finished. Many utility lines have been installed underground and hazard trees have been removed from camping and picnic areas. Trail access around Cameron Lake and routes into the adjacent Akamina-Kishnina Provincial Park have also received extensive post-fire maintenance.

