Waterworks Hill Trailhead road, parking lot to get major upgrade

Another upgrade would be a universally accessible trail for people with mobility issues. That aspect is very appealing, Miner said.

“In our area, we have some universally accessible trails but we don’t have anything that gets you to a viewpoint,” he said. “This viewpoint is where a lot of the old archival photos of Missoula are taken. There are views of Stuart Peak and Ch-paa-qn Peak. It’s basically 360-degree views.”

There will be benches and a kiosk with rules, regulations and a map of the area.

The city bid the project for a spring 2022 construction date because contractors are “overwhelmed” right now, Miner said.

“We got some pretty good numbers back,” he said.

The money will come from a variety of sources. About $388,000 will come from the state fuel tax created by the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act of 2017. Another $170,000 will come from the 2018 Open Space Bond approved by county voters. The city got a grant from the state for $50,000. Missoula Water will kick in $65,000 because they’ve had an agreement with the city to help with the project in exchange for land for a water tank on Mount Jumbo. And finally, $125,000 will come from park impact fees.