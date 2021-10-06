Waterworks Hill Trailhead road, parking lot to get major upgrade

A heavily used and often-crowded trailhead area in Missoula will get a big upgrade next spring in the form of a more accessible trail, a parking lot, a new road and a kiosk.
Last week, the Missoula City Council’s parks and conservation committee voted unanimously to spend $677,453 to upgrade the Waterworks Hill Trailhead. Over half of the money will come from the state fuel tax.
The trailhead is just to the west of Greenough Drive and a little bit north of Interstate 90. Right now, there’s a gravel parking lot that sees lots of hikers almost every day of the week in all seasons.
Neil Miner, a design and development manager with the city’s parks department, called it a “much-anticipated” project.
“The trailhead is one of our most-used trailheads for conservation lands,” he said. “We have a parking lot right now, but I would say it’s an informal parking lot with horrible turnarounds, steep grades, no shoulders and every time it rains there’s gravel washing down Greenough Drive.”
The upgrade includes a new 40-spot paved parking lot with room for a fire truck to turn around, Miner said. There would also be a stormwater filtration system and rain gardens to collect runoff. A new paved road with a sidewalk and a curb would replace the existing Minkler Loop gravel road leading to the parking area.
Another upgrade would be a universally accessible trail for people with mobility issues. That aspect is very appealing, Miner said.
“In our area, we have some universally accessible trails but we don’t have anything that gets you to a viewpoint,” he said. “This viewpoint is where a lot of the old archival photos of Missoula are taken. There are views of Stuart Peak and Ch-paa-qn Peak. It’s basically 360-degree views.”
There will be benches and a kiosk with rules, regulations and a map of the area.
The city bid the project for a spring 2022 construction date because contractors are “overwhelmed” right now, Miner said.
“We got some pretty good numbers back,” he said.
The money will come from a variety of sources. About $388,000 will come from the state fuel tax created by the Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act of 2017. Another $170,000 will come from the 2018 Open Space Bond approved by county voters. The city got a grant from the state for $50,000. Missoula Water will kick in $65,000 because they’ve had an agreement with the city to help with the project in exchange for land for a water tank on Mount Jumbo. And finally, $125,000 will come from park impact fees.
City council member Bryan von Lossberg said he appreciates the fact that the parks department was able to cobble together so many funding sources for the project.
“This is really going to be a fantastic upgrade,” he said.
City council member Heidi West said she’s excited for the project as well.
“This is a trailhead that is incredibly underparked, as in there are so many cars here and it’s so highly used and it’s a mess at the trailhead,” she said. “I’m excited for this to be something that’s easier to use and easier to access and that everyone in our community can eventually use this really valuable resource.”
Not everyone’s on board with the project. Missoula resident Sam Weller, who’s lived here for about three years, was walking her dog on Waterworks on Monday. She said the money for the project could probably be used elsewhere, although she’s never there on weekends to see the big crowds.
“I’ve never had a problem parking here, but again, I’m only here during the week,” she said.