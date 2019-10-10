Plans for built-up Clark Fork River access points along the river trail are in the works, as well as a parking lot and a new loop trail on Waterworks Hill. Both projects, proposed by Missoula Parks and Recreation, would largely be funded using 2018 Open Space Bond money.
Waterworks trailhead, the most used trailhead in the city’s open space holdings, has suffered from heavy erosion and inadequate parking, with cars carving out the shoulders of the road over time for improvised parking.
With Missoula’s takeover of Mountain Water, the fenced-off dome structure on the hill north of downtown became city property. The roughly 30-space parking lot is currently planned to be built along its access road, just past the current trailhead. With the fencing pushed closer to the building itself, the flat land surrounding the dome would feature a relatively flat packed gravel trail accessible to a variety of differently abled people, according to conservation lands manager Morgan Valliant.
Because the parking lot will be located on the water utility land, some of the funding for the overhaul is budgeted to come from the water department’s special projects fund.
Valliant presented the project to the Open Space Advisory Committee and said the Waterworks project had been in the works for years, and almost was built before the city owned the land.
“We almost had an easement from Mountain Water, but then the city sued for eminent domain of the water company and that all fell apart,” Valliant said.
Since about 2010, when the Milltown Dam was removed, the Clark Fork River has seen a significant rise in recreation. From 2015 and 2018, studies show the amount of river traffic on the Madison Street to Orange Street corridor increased by 72%.
As early as 2015, Parks and Recreation volunteers documented 34 separate river access points along a two-thirds of a mile stretch of the south bank, significantly contributing to erosion of the river banks. The access points are places where people have repeatedly walked down the bank to the river, causing an improvised trail, and killing off vegetation that helps hold the soil in place.
Seven of those sites had spurred so much erosion the adjacent trail is at risk of being damaged. A more recent count, this time including the north bank on the same stretch of river, had nearly tripled to 90 eroded access points.
The solution Parks and Recreation came up with is to build structurally sound access sites. The largely stone structures in the department’s mock-ups are made up of stone steps, as well as terraced concrete benches down to the river.
“This could be the big project that comes out of this bond,” committee member Alexis Gibson said. “This is going to totally change how people interact with the river.”
“Some of the things we really looked at was not just getting people to the river, but also providing those spaces along our trail system where people could sit down and read a book or watch the river go by,” Valliant told the Parks and Conservation Committee in late September. “They’re not just supplying access for the few months out of the year where it's hot enough to jump in a tube and float down the river.”
Beyond a handful of major river access points, Valliant said there would also be a higher number of smaller access sites. A preliminary count estimated four major sites and 10 smaller sites, though Valliant stressed that could change as further studies examine the needs and ways people currently use the river.
While most of the studies have focused on the core of the river trail between the University of Montana and downtown, the proposed restoration effort’s scope is far broader. The project area now encompasses the river corridor from Ben Hughes Park in East Missoula to Riverside Park, just past Russell Street Bridge.
There is also a proposed project to plant almost 500 trees across city parks, particularly along the Bitterroot Branch trail, which is nearly treeless for long stretches through the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood. It will also increase the diversity of species, helping to mitigate the spread of diseases and prevent large swaths of trees ageing and dying at the same time, as may happen with the monoculture of Norwegian Maples in the University District.