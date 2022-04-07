Waterworks trailhead closing April 15 through mid-July for renovation

Missoula's North Hills Waterworks trailhead will be closed April 15 through mid-July for renovation work to improve access and build a new 40-spot paved parking lot.

A seasonal restroom, native plant demonstration garden and a new 1/2-mile universally accessible loop trail are also included in the project, a partnership between Missoula Parks and Recreation and Missoula Water (the renovation is on the city-owned water utility's land), according to a press release.

Right now, there’s a gravel parking lot that sees lots of hikers almost every day of the week in all seasons.

"During construction, hikers can access the North Hills from the Froehlich trailhead (Orange Street and I-90) and the Mountain View and Sunlight trailheads on Duncan Drive," the release said.

The project costs $798,143, including $170,000 in Open Space Bond funds, a $50,000 Montana FWP Recreation Trails Program Grant, $388,143 in state gas tax funds, $125,000 in developer impact fees, and $65,000 from Missoula Water.

For more information, visit missoulaparks.org or contact Conservation Lands Manager Jeff Gicklhorn at 406-552-6691.

