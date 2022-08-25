Waterworks Trailhead reopens after major rebuild

A group of what Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler called “important dignitaries” — day campers with Missoula Parks and Recreation — gathered around acting Mayor Gwen Jones as she cut the ribbon to reopen the Waterworks Hill Trailhead Thursday morning.

The event restored access to Missoula Parks and Recreation’s most heavily used trail in its citywide network, marking the end of four months of construction work at the trailhead.

The improvements included expanding the parking lot, constructing a half-mile "universal" trail and creating a paved access road to the trailhead. Planning for these changes started eight years ago.

“This is really going to allow an opportunity for visitors and residents alike to come up and see the beauty that is the Missoula Valley,” said Jeff Gicklhorn, city Conservation Lands program manager, as he gazed out from the overlook on the universal trail.

City representatives who worked on putting the improvements in place were stunned by the final result Thursday.

The rutted road leading up to the trailhead had been replaced by a new city street, and the makeshift dead-end parking had been transformed into a 40-space asphalt parking lot.

“It’s a night-and-day difference,” said Ward 2 City Councilmember Jordan Hess, one of multiple city council advocates for the project. “This will be a jewel for our community for decades to come.”

The improvements cost $798,143 total. Funding for the project came from the 2018 Open Space Bond, a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Recreation Trails Program grant, Montana Bridge and Road Safety Accountability Act funds, Missoula Water and developer impact fees.

One of the most significant benefits of the improvements will be accessibility for people with limited mobility. The site includes a new universal loop trail with special features aimed at creating an enjoyable experience for all users, including those in wheelchairs.

The universal trail is wide, made of packed gravel with moderate grades and interspersed with multiple landings spread throughout the half-mile length for wheelchair users to comfortably rest and take in the views.

Going forward, Parks and Recreation still has a few loose ends to tie up, including planting native species on the redesigned hillside above the parking lot and adding permanent signage at the new trailhead kiosk.

Sustainability efforts are already in place at the site through improvements like a bioswale next to the parking lot, which catches storm water run-off and prevents it from draining onto Greenough Drive below.

The improvements were made possible by a collaborative effort between the city and its public and private partners.

Missoula Parks and Recreation and Public Works and Mobility worked with Dr. Walt Peschel and his family, along with the Five Valleys Land Trust to secure a 120-acre conservation easement to access the trailhead.

Another crucial piece of the project came from the city’s acquisition of its water utility in 2017, which gave the city access to the area surrounding the water tank from which the popular trail gets its name.

City Councilmembers Jones and Hess both lauded the late Mayor John Engen’s contribution to the new and improved Waterworks Trailhead through his effort to secure Missoula Water five years ago.

“Mayor Engen understood the long view,” Hess said.