'We all miss our kids': Franklin Elementary parade connects teachers, students

As the parade passed the Burbach’s home, teachers shouted “hello” to Laney and Hagen, who waved back and jumped up and down as their favorite educators passed.

“Hi, Mrs. Devlin!” Laney called out, as the second-grade teacher slowed down for a special hello through her open window.

“We just wanted them to know that we’re still here and we’re OK and we’re wishing them well,” Devlin said.

“We are their everyday routine, so going out of our way and seeing them on the computer screen or through your car just shows we care and we’re here still,” Morris said.

When she arrived at Franklin on Thursday morning to meet with the rest of the teachers and staff, she said she was amazed by how many came out.

“I think 95% of the staff was there,” she said. “Driving the streets and seeing not only our students, but elderly people come out crying, it was really hard and there were a lot of tearful moments.”

As the parade passed the Johnson family’s house, Eric Johnson picked up his pajama-clad son Magnus and propped him up on his shoulders for a better view.