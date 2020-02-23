'We can't let these things go': Tribes work to protect artifacts

Durglo is quick to admit that the current storage isn’t adequate. “This whole area is in a floodplain,” he said on the staircase. A mousetrap lay in wait just outside the door.

The artifacts themselves are held in plastic bags, within plastic bins and cardboard boxes on rows of rolling shelves. “The majority of them would be archaeological-type materials associated with occupation sites,” said Finley, who now chairs the Kootenai Culture Committee, describing them as a “lithic scatter" — that is, stone tools and their remnants.

“This whole thing really concerns me,” Durglo said of the current storage. “Not so much that all the items, the lithics are going to be damaged by water. … It’s the documents I’m concerned about” — the documents in which tribal preservation office employees Mary Adele Rogers, Kayla Johnson and others have spent years cataloging the artifacts and their backgrounds.

He has his eye on two possible homes for the files and relics. He said one, a former bank building with an underground vault, would cost about $350,000 to purchase and about another $10,000 to modify. The other, a shop building at the now-closed Kicking Horse Job Corps Center, wouldn’t have to be purchased but would likely cost more to clean and prepare.