Adult individuals with disabilities and limited income are seeking a donation of a juicer. If wishing to donate please contact Olivia, case manager through Winds of Change at 406-203-4024.

A woman with disabilities and no current income is in need of some monetary donations to pay for classes to support her mental health and stability. These classes include crocheting and yoga. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change, 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.