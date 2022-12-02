 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: AniMeals needs dog, cat food

AniMeals operates as an Animal Food Bank, as well as an adoption agency specializing in the care of cats. AniMeals distributes food to homebound disabled individuals, those in crisis, community cat colonies, and other animal rescues.

AniMeals takes the cats that no other shelter will accept; the old and infirm, the youngsters born to community cats that need socializing, cats that need medical assistance, and the cats who have been forgotten. AniMeals is a haven for those who have run out of options.

AniMeals mission is to save the hungry, the helpless, the lost, and the little ones just struggling to survive; to house and feed as many animals as possible; to ease the suffering of the weak and unloved.

AniMeals could use dog and cat food for the pets in their shelter. They will also accept litter, wet cat food, paper towels, bleach, toys and blankets.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, email newsdesk@missoulian.com to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: AniMeals No-Kill Adoption Center & Animal Food Bank

Year established: 2003

Name of director: Diane Denessen 

Contact: 1700 Rankin Street, Missoula, MT, 59808, 406-721-4710, animeals.com

Number of clients served per year: 300-500

Other agency needs: Monetary donations towards shelter operations

