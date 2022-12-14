We Care for the Holidays: C.S. Porter accepting gift donations

C.S. Porter's Family Resource Center is a place where families, students, employees and community members can connect to resources that encourages family engagement surrounding academics, mental and social/emotional well-being.
The resource center is currently accepting donations for their annual gift giving tradition. Before the winter break, staff organizes a "shopping experience" where students can shop and prepare gifts for friends and families. This event is run solely on donations. Please consider dropping off items you think could be reused and regifted. Examples include holiday decorations, jewelry, trinket items, kids toys, stuffed animals, etc. Please drop off at C.S. Porter Middle School.