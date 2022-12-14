 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: C.S. Porter accepting gift donations

  • 0
holiday we care logo

C.S. Porter's Family Resource Center is a place where families, students, employees and community members can connect to resources that encourages family engagement surrounding academics, mental and social/emotional well-being.

The resource center is currently accepting donations for their annual gift giving tradition. Before the winter break, staff organizes a "shopping experience" where students can shop and prepare gifts for friends and families. This event is run solely on donations. Please consider dropping off items you think could be reused and regifted. Examples include holiday decorations, jewelry, trinket items, kids toys, stuffed animals, etc. Please drop off at C.S. Porter Middle School.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, email newsdesk@missoulian.com to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: C.S. Porter Middle School Family Resource Center

Address: 2510 W. Central Ave.

Contact: 406-542-4060, ext. 4613 or porterfrc@mcpsmt.org

Tags

Related to this story

