We Care for the Holidays: Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention

The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children and teens who have delays or disabilities. CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support, and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching, and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.

CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413.

A mother is a full-time student working two part-time jobs to make ends meet. Both jobs were lost due to COVID for nearly three months. The father stays at home to care for their 20-month special needs son full time. Their son needs pants, underwear and a coat, all size 2T; shoes and boots, size 5 toddler; toys (he loves outer space). Mom and dad would only like a baby monitor with a camera for their son's room.

While some families have specific “wish lists,” other families opt not to be featured in public but are still in need of basic assistance that is essential to caring for their children. Frequent needs include gift cards for gas to get to medical appointments, diapers and wipes, and winter clothing. Monetary donations can help fund software apps that assist non-verbal children to express themselves, educational and safety materials for CDC’s learning centers, or equipment, technology, and training that empower our professionals do their best work for children and families.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0