 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We Care for the Holidays: Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention

{{featured_button_text}}

The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children and teens who have delays or disabilities. CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support, and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching, and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.

CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula.  For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413. 

A mother is a full-time student working two part-time jobs to make ends meet. Both jobs were lost due to COVID for nearly three months. The father stays at home to care for their 20-month special needs son full time. Their son needs pants, underwear and a coat, all size 2T; shoes and boots, size 5 toddler; toys (he loves outer space). Mom and dad would only like a baby monitor with a camera for their son's room.

While some families have specific “wish lists,” other families opt not to be featured in public but are still in need of basic assistance that is essential to caring for their children. Frequent needs include gift cards for gas to get to medical appointments, diapers and wipes, and winter clothing. Monetary donations can help fund software apps that assist non-verbal children to express themselves, educational and safety materials for CDC’s learning centers, or equipment, technology, and training that empower our professionals do their best work for children and families.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, call 523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Child Development Center

Contact: 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula, 59804; 549-6413; childdevcenter.org

Year established: 1971

Executive Director: Carolyn Prussen

Number of clients served per year: approximately 1,000 children

What the agency does: The Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention to parents who have a child with a developmental disability or a child considered at risk for delays in development. 

Other needs the agency may have this season: gift cards for gas to get to medical appointments, diapers and wipes, winter clothing. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
James H. Cole
Obituaries

James H. Cole

MISSOULA – James Howard Cole, 93, of Missoula died peacefully at his home Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, of natural causes. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News