We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention

The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children and teens who have delays or disabilities.

CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.

CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413. 

An adorable family has three young children, 4, 4 and 3 years of age. Dad must use their only car to get to work in Missoula. The family would like a four person wagon so that the kids can get out during the day so they can go to the grocery store. They have to walk along Highway 93 to get to the store and it would be safer for the kids to be in a wagon as they are unable to follow safety rules.

A mom with a 2-year-old is looking for new housing. They need a small home or trailer to rent with 2–3 bedrooms (cannot be an apartment due to the child’s sensory needs). Looking at rent that is $1,000 or less, allows a cat, has washer/dryer hookups and is a quiet and safe place for the child to learn and grow. They are quiet and responsible.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, call 523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Child Development Center

Contact: 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula, 59804; 549-6413; childdevcenter.org

Year established: 1971

Executive Director: Carolyn Prussen

Number of clients served per year: approximately 1,000 children

What the agency does: The Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention to parents who have a child with a developmental disability or a child considered at risk for delays in development. 

Other needs the agency may have this season: While some families have specific “wish lists,” other families opt not to be featured in public but are still in need of basic assistance that is essential to caring for their children. Frequent needs include gift cards for gas to get to medical appointments, diapers and wipes, and winter clothing.  Monetary donations can help fund software apps that assist non-verbal children to express themselves, educational and safety materials for CDC’s learning centers, or equipment, technology, and training that empower our professionals do their best work for children and families.

