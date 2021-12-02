We Care for the Holidays: Child Development Center provides family-focused intervention

The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children and teens who have delays or disabilities.

CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.

CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413.

An adorable family has three young children, 4, 4 and 3 years of age. Dad must use their only car to get to work in Missoula. The family would like a four person wagon so that the kids can get out during the day so they can go to the grocery store. They have to walk along Highway 93 to get to the store and it would be safer for the kids to be in a wagon as they are unable to follow safety rules.

A mom with a 2-year-old is looking for new housing. They need a small home or trailer to rent with 2–3 bedrooms (cannot be an apartment due to the child’s sensory needs). Looking at rent that is $1,000 or less, allows a cat, has washer/dryer hookups and is a quiet and safe place for the child to learn and grow. They are quiet and responsible.

