The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children, and teens who have delays or disabilities. CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support, and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching, and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.
CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413.
An unemployed, disabled single mother with a daughter needs clothing and winter wear for them both. Her lovely daughter is 2 1/2 and wears size 3T shirts and pants, size 7-8 boots, hats, mittens and socks. She would like a baby doll and books and some warm pajamas. She also needs a potty chair and diapers (Parent’s Choice size 4-6). Mom could use shirts size XL, socks and a winter coat size XXL. She also needs mittens, a hat and warm pajamas.
A single mom working two jobs with four children just moved and have been sleeping on the floor. They could use two twin beds and a futon. They could also use gift cards to help buy diapers, laundry soap and other essentials. Kids are prepared for the winter with warm clothes but mom could use a coat, size XL or XXL and boots size 9.