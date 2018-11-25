The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children, and teens who have delays or disabilities. CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support, and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching, and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.
CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413.
A family needs clothes and developmentally appropriate toys for kids, as well as a gas card to help them travel to doctor appointments. They have a 2-year-old son needing shirts and pants size 3T and who would love a toy kitchen set. They also have a 6-year-old daughter needing shirts and pants size 5 and she would like games — Crazy Eights, Connect 4 or Stack up. Both children could use Chewelry to assist with their oral sensory needs.
A single parent would like a pool pass to Currents Aquatic Center for her and her son to support his medical and developmental needs.
A family with five children, all with a variety of needs, needs help fixing their van to get to appointments, school and work. Dad is a veteran and is working full time plus overtime to save money to fix the van, but needs about $5,360 for a new engine.
Any help would be appreciated.