The Child Development Center (CDC) partners with western Montana families to support the development of their babies, children, and teens who have delays or disabilities. CDC’s professional team provides four programs: Early Intervention, Autism & Behavioral Services, Family Education & Support, and Life Skills. Every child has different strengths and needs, so programs are individualized. Services may including parent coaching, resource and referral coordination, and individualized intervention, teaching, and therapies to maximize each child’s abilities and reduce challenging behaviors. All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their potential; with the right support, every child can thrive.
CDC welcomes donations at its office at 3335 Lt. Moss Road at Fort Missoula. For information on the Child Development Center and the items listed below, please call Tina, CDC's office manager, at 406-549-6413.
• A single mom with two children, both with high needs, is looking for a boy toddler bed and bedding to fit.
• A family of seven, with a child with a disability and one parent with significant hearing loss, are in desperate need of a washer and dryer, gas card to travel to therapies, assistance with their power bill and a coolant reservoir for their 2006 Taurus.
• A kinship foster mom of two children with special needs would like a toddler bed frame and bed sheets along with a booster seat.
• A family of five, four with mental health needs and one child with a disability, is in need of four tires for their Dodge Durango size 31 x 10.50 R15LT.