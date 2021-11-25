 Skip to main content
WE CARE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

We Care for the Holidays: The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes seek donations

holiday we care logo

The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes are transitional housing programs for homeless veterans whose goal is working toward stable housing.

Both programs seek to assist homeless veterans in need, including elderly, disabled and Native American veterans, and those coping with mental illness and substance abuse. Participating residents identify personal goals focusing on housing and stability, increasing skills and income, and improving self-determination.

The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes transitional housing programs provide on-site case managers and 24-hour staffing, individualized assessments and goal planning; a supportive, sober living environment and a secure and separate space for female veterans.

The following are needs the agencies have. If you can help, drop off donations at Valor House, 2820 Great Northern Loop. Call 406-829-3928.

Valor House needs: Large drinking glasses, utensil trays, pots and pans, toasters, crockpots, microwaves, dish racks, cutting boards, large kitchen trash cans, washcloths, twin sheet sets, queen quilts, pillows. Housing supplies including razors, shaving cream, shampoo and conditioners, hair brushes and body wash, soap. 

Housing Montana Heroes needs: Prepaid cellphones, rugs, refrigerator, queen size quilts, twin size sheets, pillows, towels, toiletries including deodorant, shaving cream, hair combs, brushes, slippers, shaving cream, razors, nail clippers, beard oil, earplugs, socks, white T-shirts, underwear, floor cleaner, cleaning rags, towels. 

Agency profile

Name: The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes (part of Poverello Center) 

Address, phone, website: Valor House, 2820 Great Northern Loop, Missoula 59808, 829-3928. Poverello Center, 1110 W. Broadway. 

Year established: Valor House, 2005; Poverello Center, 1974. 

Director: Jill Bonny

Number of clients served per year: Poverello Center 2,000; veteran programs 100-150

What the agency does: Provides food, shelter and hope to all who ask. Runs two veteran transitional housing program - Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes. 

Other needs the agency may have: cleaning supplies, laundry supplies and hygiene items.   

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily "We care" column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. 

