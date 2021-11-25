We Care for the Holidays: The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes seek donations

The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes are transitional housing programs for homeless veterans whose goal is working toward stable housing.

Both programs seek to assist homeless veterans in need, including elderly, disabled and Native American veterans, and those coping with mental illness and substance abuse. Participating residents identify personal goals focusing on housing and stability, increasing skills and income, and improving self-determination.

The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes transitional housing programs provide on-site case managers and 24-hour staffing, individualized assessments and goal planning; a supportive, sober living environment and a secure and separate space for female veterans.

The following are needs the agencies have. If you can help, drop off donations at Valor House, 2820 Great Northern Loop. Call 406-829-3928.

Valor House needs: Large drinking glasses, utensil trays, pots and pans, toasters, crockpots, microwaves, dish racks, cutting boards, large kitchen trash cans, washcloths, twin sheet sets, queen quilts, pillows. Housing supplies including razors, shaving cream, shampoo and conditioners, hair brushes and body wash, soap.

Housing Montana Heroes needs: Prepaid cellphones, rugs, refrigerator, queen size quilts, twin size sheets, pillows, towels, toiletries including deodorant, shaving cream, hair combs, brushes, slippers, shaving cream, razors, nail clippers, beard oil, earplugs, socks, white T-shirts, underwear, floor cleaner, cleaning rags, towels.

