The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes are transitional housing programs for homeless veterans whose goal is working toward stable housing.
Both programs seek to assist homeless veterans in need, including elderly, disabled and Native American veterans, and those coping with mental illness and substance abuse. Participating residents identify personal goals focusing on housing and stability, increasing skills and income, and improving self-determination.
The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes transitional housing programs provide up to two years of housing and full support to eligible veterans living in homelessness. These programs offer the one-on-one support veterans need to meet their goals and live healthier, more sustainable lives.
Housing Montana Heroes has three types of services: short-term transitional housing for veterans who have a housing intervention in place and are waiting to move in (Bridge Beds), medical respite transitional housing for veterans with acute conditions transferring from medical facilities (Hospital to Housing Beds), and clinical transitional housing for veterans with mental health and substance use diagnoses (Clinical Beds).
The following are needs the agencies have. If you can help, drop off donations at Valor House, 2820 Great Northern Loop. Call 406-829-3928.
Housing Montana Heroes needs new twin sheets, new pillows, new towels and table lamps.
Valor House needs new twin sheets, new pillows and new towels.