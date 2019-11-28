The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes are transitional housing programs for homeless veterans whose goal is working toward stable housing.
Both programs seek to assist homeless veterans in need, including elderly, disabled and Native American veterans, and those coping with mental illness and substance abuse. Participating residents identify personal goals focusing on housing and stability, increasing skills and income, and improving self-determination.
The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes transitional housing programs provide on-site case managers and 24-hour staffing, individualized assessments and goal planning, a supportive, sober living environment and a secure and separate space for female veterans.
You have free articles remaining.
The following are needs the agencies have. If you can help, drop off donations at Valor House, 2820 Great Northern Loop. Call 406-829-3928.
Both Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes need clocks (wall and alarm), shower liners, coffee makers, crockpots, salt and pepper shakers, coffee and filters, storage containers, toilet paper, paper towels, toasters, new pillows, lamps, light bulbs, hand warmers, hats and gloves, cutting boards, trash backs and trash cans.