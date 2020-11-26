We Care for the Holidays: Watson Children’s Shelter needs daily supplies

Watson Children’s Shelter makes sure its homes are filled to the brim with Christmas magic. Every child in its care spends the month of December surrounded by Christmas decorations, the smell of fresh baked cookies in the oven, and holiday cheer from our committed staff. All the children are excitedly preparing their wish lists for Santa! Watson Children's Shelters knows that the holidays are so much more than presents under the tree, but wants every child at Watson to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning, and unwrapping the gift they have been dreaming of. This year a few generous local businesses have committed to buying every present on the wish.

So, what is Watson Children's Shelter asking for this year? Just like any other home, its has had a challenging time accessing all the daily supplies that are needed. Unlike most other homes, Watson's has 24 children in its care, and goes through more toilet paper then you could imagine!

It may not be as much fun as shopping for Christmas presents, but all these items help make the shelters feel like home, and home, after all, is what Christmas is all about.

If you can help donate any of the following items, call 549-0058.

Toilet paper

paper towels

disinfectant wipes

hand sanitizer

Bandaids

tissues

Windex refills

Dove unscented bars of soap

liquid hand soap

Zip Lock bags – gallon size

dish soap

unscented body lotion

hair detangler

2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner

dinner napkins

9” paper plates

5 oz. Dixie cups

baby wipes,

diapers size 3-6

Pull-ups in size 2T-5T

peanut butter (creamy)

canned fruits (pineapple, mandarin oranges)

canned vegetables (corn, peas green beans)

Rice a Roni

trail mix

Capri Sun

Velveeta Cheese

Krusteaz pancake mix

marinara sauce

Kraft Mac N Cheese

individual snacks (Little Debbie, Famous Amos Cookies, Hostess)

twin zippered mattress covers

child friendly twin comforters (or bed in bag sets)

Mainstays 100% cotton percale, 200 thread count sheet sets, twin size

Mainstays Deep Pockets Standard 20” x 26” pillows

