We Care for the Holidays: Watson Children's Shelter needs daily supplies

Watson Children’s Shelter makes sure its homes are filled to the brim with Christmas magic. Every child in its care spends the month of December surrounded by Christmas decorations, the smell of fresh baked cookies in the oven, and holiday cheer from our committed staff. All the children are excitedly preparing their wish lists for Santa! Watson Children's Shelters knows that the holidays are so much more than presents under the tree, but wants every child at Watson to experience the joy of waking up on Christmas morning, and unwrapping the gift they have been dreaming of. This year a few generous local businesses have committed to buying every present on the wish.

So, what is Watson Children's Shelter asking for this year? Just like any other home, its has had a challenging time accessing all the daily supplies that are needed. Unlike most other homes, Watson's has 24 children in its care, and goes through more toilet paper then you could imagine!

It may not be as much fun as shopping for Christmas presents, but all these items help make the shelters feel like home, and home, after all, is what Christmas is all about.

If you can help donate any of the following items, call 549-0058.

  • Toilet paper
  • paper towels 
  • disinfectant wipes
  • hand sanitizer
  • Bandaids
  • tissues
  • Windex refills
  • Dove unscented bars of soap
  • liquid hand soap
  • Zip Lock bags – gallon size
  • dish soap
  • unscented body lotion
  • hair detangler
  • 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner
  • dinner napkins
  • 9” paper plates
  • 5 oz. Dixie cups
  • baby wipes,
  • diapers size 3-6
  • Pull-ups in size 2T-5T
  • peanut butter (creamy)
  • canned fruits (pineapple, mandarin oranges)
  • canned vegetables (corn, peas green beans)
  • Rice a Roni
  • trail mix
  • Capri Sun
  • Velveeta Cheese
  • Krusteaz pancake mix
  • marinara sauce
  • Kraft Mac N Cheese
  • individual snacks (Little Debbie, Famous Amos Cookies, Hostess)
  • twin zippered mattress covers
  • child friendly twin comforters (or bed in bag sets)
  • Mainstays 100% cotton percale, 200 thread count sheet sets, twin size
  • Mainstays Deep Pockets Standard 20” x 26” pillows

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, call 406-523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Watson Children’s Shelter

Year established: 1977

Name of director: Emma Anderson

Contact: 406-549-0058, 4978 Buckhouse Lane, watsonchildrensshelter.org.

What the agency does: Watson Children's Shelter is dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for children ages newborn to age 14 who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or family crisis as well as supporting families that are currently pregnant or with a newborn and helping them overcome the challenges they are facing through home visiting. 

Number of clients served per year: 150+

Other agency needs: Gift cards to the following businesses: Rockin' Rudy's, Fuzziwigs, Book Exchange, Big Dipper, Fresh Market, Cabelas, Walmart, Costco, Target, Old Navy, The Roxy, AMC Theaters, Westside Lanes, The HUB, Currents/Splash Montana, Lolo Hot Springs, gas cards, phone cards.

