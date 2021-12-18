 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: Watson Children’s Shelter seeking items

  • 0
holiday we care logo

Watson Children’s Shelter makes sure its homes are filled to the brim with Christmas magic. Each child in its care has a specific and special Christmas list, so there are very generous “Santa’s Helpers” to help us shop for the kid’s toy wants.

So, what is Watson Children's Shelter asking for this year? Just like you, it has daily needs that consume its budget. But unlike most other homes, there are 24 children in its care, and they go through more toilet paper then you could imagine.

All items below help make the shelters feel like home — and home, after all, is what Christmas is all about.

Gift cards make a world of a difference when there are immediate needs. It allows the flexibility to purchase new clothes for a child that came to the shelter with only the clothes on their back, a special birthday present, a box of diapers for a family in need, and so many more unexpected surprises. If you are able (please support local when possible), below are businesses that help us care for children and families every day of the year.

People are also reading…

GIFT CARDS: VISA, Master Card, Costco, Walmart, Target, Rockin' Rudy's, Fuzziwigs, Book Exchange, Big Dipper, Fresh Market, Cabelas, The Roxy, AMC Theaters, Westside Lanes, Currents/Splash Montana, Nail Trix, Big Sky Arcade, Hearts a Fire Pottery, Mismo Gymnastics, Montana Clown Works, Montana Natural History Center, Spectrum, Animal Wonders, Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, Blue Mountain Observatory, The Sports Barn, Painting with a Twist, Cost Cutters, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Lolo Hot Springs, gas cards, phone cards.

The shelter could also use the following items that help make the house run. 

toilet paper, paper towels (select a size), diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, twin vinyl zippered mattress covers (the whole mattress zips inside), cotton dish towels, Pinesol 100 oz., Lysol all purpose cleaner 32 oz., Lysol refillable all purpose cleaner 90 oz., bleach, Dawn dish soap 40 oz., unscented liquid laundry soap (Tide or All) 210 oz., Scotch Brite non scratch sponges, shampoo 2 in 1 (Suave/Treseme) 28-35 oz., peanut butter (creamy), pineapple chunks (29 oz. or 15 oz.), mandarin oranges (29 oz. or 15 oz.), pears (29 oz. or 15 oz.), fruit cocktail (29 oz. or 15 oz.), peas (15 oz.), corn (15 oz.), chips (multi packs- no hot spices).

There are many other ways to support our mission – visit watsonchildrensshelter.org or call 549-0058.  

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily We Care column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs, call 406-523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Watson Children’s Shelter

Year established: 1977

Name of director: Emma Anderson

Contact: 406-549-0058, 4978 Buckhouse Lane, watsonchildrensshelter.org.

What the agency does: Watson Children's Shelter is dedicated to providing a safe, nurturing environment for children ages newborn to age 14 who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or family crisis as well as supporting families that are currently pregnant or with a newborn and helping them overcome the challenges they are facing through home visiting. 

Number of clients served per year: 150+

Other agency needs: gift cards. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana joins tri-state grizzly hunting deal

Montana joins tri-state grizzly hunting deal

Montana’s Fish and Game Commission unanimously endorsed the agreement to manage grizzly bear hunting around Yellowstone Park, should the state ever get oversight of the federally protected animal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News