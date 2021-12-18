We Care for the Holidays: Watson Children’s Shelter seeking items

Watson Children’s Shelter makes sure its homes are filled to the brim with Christmas magic. Each child in its care has a specific and special Christmas list, so there are very generous “Santa’s Helpers” to help us shop for the kid’s toy wants.

So, what is Watson Children's Shelter asking for this year? Just like you, it has daily needs that consume its budget. But unlike most other homes, there are 24 children in its care, and they go through more toilet paper then you could imagine.

All items below help make the shelters feel like home — and home, after all, is what Christmas is all about.

Gift cards make a world of a difference when there are immediate needs. It allows the flexibility to purchase new clothes for a child that came to the shelter with only the clothes on their back, a special birthday present, a box of diapers for a family in need, and so many more unexpected surprises. If you are able (please support local when possible), below are businesses that help us care for children and families every day of the year.

GIFT CARDS: VISA, Master Card, Costco, Walmart, Target, Rockin' Rudy's, Fuzziwigs, Book Exchange, Big Dipper, Fresh Market, Cabelas, The Roxy, AMC Theaters, Westside Lanes, Currents/Splash Montana, Nail Trix, Big Sky Arcade, Hearts a Fire Pottery, Mismo Gymnastics, Montana Clown Works, Montana Natural History Center, Spectrum, Animal Wonders, Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium, Blue Mountain Observatory, The Sports Barn, Painting with a Twist, Cost Cutters, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Lolo Hot Springs, gas cards, phone cards.

The shelter could also use the following items that help make the house run.

toilet paper, paper towels (select a size), diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, twin vinyl zippered mattress covers (the whole mattress zips inside), cotton dish towels, Pinesol 100 oz., Lysol all purpose cleaner 32 oz., Lysol refillable all purpose cleaner 90 oz., bleach, Dawn dish soap 40 oz., unscented liquid laundry soap (Tide or All) 210 oz., Scotch Brite non scratch sponges, shampoo 2 in 1 (Suave/Treseme) 28-35 oz., peanut butter (creamy), pineapple chunks (29 oz. or 15 oz.), mandarin oranges (29 oz. or 15 oz.), pears (29 oz. or 15 oz.), fruit cocktail (29 oz. or 15 oz.), peas (15 oz.), corn (15 oz.), chips (multi packs- no hot spices).

There are many other ways to support our mission – visit watsonchildrensshelter.org or call 549-0058.

