The children have started their countdown to Santa. Every day reminds them something wonderful is going to happen. Christmas pageant practice, joyful music, the sweet aroma of cookies baking, and sharing family holiday memories. Each child’s smile is as bright as a star, and you hear the most beautiful sound in the world, children laughing. But sometimes the laughter is faint and the smile a little less bright, because they are children who have experienced trauma. Watson Children’s Shelter provides a safe, nurturing environment for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or family crisis. Your help can be part of making the sound of their laughter and their smiles shine bright enough to reach the North Pole. Call 549-0058 or visit 4978 Buckhouse Lane.
Melissa, a 14-year-old girl, needs size 5 junior pants, size medium shirts and size 7 shoes. She would like earrings, make-up and perfume.
Danielle, a 13-year-old girl, needs size 3 junior pants, size small shirts and size 7 shoes. She would like nail polish, a flat iron and a vanity mirror.
Amber, an 11-year-old girl, needs size 14 children's pants and shirts and size 6 shoes. She would like a My Life doll, Little Live Rescue Puppy and a Password Journal.
Lauren, a 10-year-old girl, needs size 12 children's pants and shirts and size 5 shoes. She would like an OMG Pet Bestie bag, Pomsie Lumies and a Snack Time Friend.
Rachel, a 9-year-old girl, needs size 10 children's pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. She would like a Scruff-a-Luv family, a BTS fashion doll and a Spirit horse.
Tiffany, an 8-year-old girl, needs size 8 pants and shirts, and size 3 1/2 shoes. She would like a Ballerina Dreamer Doll, at Barbie styling head and a Llamacorn.
Emily, a 7-year-old girl, needs size 7 children's pants and shirts and size 1 shoes. She would like a Shopkins Pop-up Shop, and Candylocks doll and a Barbie pool.
Christina, a 5-year-old girl, needs size 5 children's pants and shirts and size 11 shoes. She would like a Peppa Pig glamping set, a Little People palace and a Disney Princess doll.
Ryan, a 14-year-old boy, needs size 16 children's pants and shirts and size 8 shoes. He would like K’nex, an art set and a How to Draw book.
Brandon, a 13-year-old boy, needs size 16 children's pants and shirts and size 7 shoes. He would like Legos, cologne and a watch.
William, a 12-year-old boy, needs size 14 children's pants and shirts and size 6 shoes. He would like a Construx Build a Pikachu; Hot Wheels Ready to Race car builder and a camp chair.
Nicholas, an 11-year-old boy, needs size 12 children's pants and shirts and size 5 1/2 shoes. He would like a LED over-the-door hoop, Tech Deck Ramp and Tech Deck Dudes.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony, an 11-year-old boy, needs size 12 children's pants and shirts and size 5 shoes. He would like Finger Skateboards, a retro hand-held game and a junior tent.
Jonathan, a 10-year-old boy, needs size 10 children's pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. He would like Bey blades, a Bey blades arena and a Transformer.
Kevin, a 7-year-old boy, needs size 7 children's pants and shirts and size 1 shoes. He would like a Hot Wheels play set, Hot Wheels cars and a Zero Gravity Racer.
Brian, a 5-year-old boy, needs size 5 children's pants and shirts and size 11 shoes. He would like a Captain America Action figure, a PJ Mask play set and train tracks.
Kimberly, a 13-year-old girl, needs size 16 children's pants and shirts and size 7 shoes. She would like a Caboodle, a manicure set and scented lotion.
Laura, a 12-year-old girl, needs size 14 children's pants and shirts and size 6 shoes. She would like a craft kit, a mermaid tail blanket and a beanbag chair.
Michelle, a 10-year-old girl, needs size 12 children's pants and shirts and size 5 shoes. She would like a DC Heroes doll, a Surprise Unicorn and a Lori jet.
Amy, an 8-year-old girl, needs size 8 children's pants and shirts and size 3 shoes. She would like a Cry Babies doll, a Barbie car and a Little Pet Shop play set.
Eric, a 12-year-old boy, needs size 12 children's pants and shirts and size 6 shoes. He would like a Fortnite Battle Bus, Magic Gathering Cards and a Fortnite action figure.
Kyle, an 11-year-old boy, needs size 10 pants and shirts and size 5 shoes. He would like an Ironman action figure, a fishing pole and tackle box.
Jason, a 9-year-old boy, needs size 8 pants and shirts and size 3 1/2 shoes. He would like Lincoln Logs, a Superman action figure and Hot Wheels hauler.
Thomas, a 7-year-old boy, needs size 7 pants and shirts and size 12 shoes. He would like a Monster Jam truck, a Hulk action figure and a Wubble ball.