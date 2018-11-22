Wouldn’t it be wonderful to gaze through the looking glass and share a moment with a child?
You might see a group of children sledding over winter break. Children dressed in winter coats and mittens building a snowman. A family watching a TV special while enjoying hot cocoa.
These glimpses into the lives of children are what we hope to see. In some children’s lives, you may look through and see a child hungry, cold and hiding from a parent who has hurt them.
This vision of desperation can change for a child after they come to Watson Children’s Shelter. The children began to feel safe and taken care of, and have hope for a better future. The possibilities are endless.
If you can help make a child’s wish come true, please support us in creating, enchanting moments this season for the children at Watson’s.
Watson Children’s Shelter provides a safe, nurturing environment for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, abandonment or family crisis. Call 549-0058, or visit 4978 Buckhouse Lane.
Watson Children’s Shelter Children’s Wishes:
Elizabeth, a 4-year-old girl, needs size 4 pants, size 4 shirts and size 9C shoe. She would like a Glo Worm, Huggable Sloth, Laugh and Learn purse.
Avery, a 5-year-old girl, needs size 5 pant and shirts and size 10C shoes. She would like a Feisty Pet, Paw Patrol Flip and Fly, Pet Vet.
Sofia, a 10-year-old girl, needs size 10 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. She would like a Live Surprise Pet, Hatchimals play set, Sunny Day Doll.
Ella, a 13-year-old girl, needs size 5 junior pants, size small shirts and size 7 shoe. She would like a craft set, make-up, scented lotion.
Madison, an 8-year-old girl, needs size 8 pants and shirts and size 2 shoes. She would like a Fancy Nancy Doll, LOL Biggie pet, Party Popteenies Play set.
Scarlett, a 12-year-old girl, needs size 12 pants and shirts, and size 6 shoes. She would like a Little Live Wrapples, Yellies, Our Generation Doll.
Victoria, a 6-year-old girl, needs size 6 pants and shirts and size 11 shoe. She would like a Shopkins Beach House, Shopkins Car, Shopkins characters.
Aria, a 14-year-old girl, needs size 7 junior pants, size medium shirts and size 8 shoes. She would like perfume, a purse, earrings.
Grace, a 7-year-old girl, needs size 7 pants and shirts and size 12 shoes. She would like a Pomsie Pet, Barbie, Dream Tent.
Chloe, a 12-year-old girl, needs size 12 pants and shirts, and size 6 shoes. She would like an Unkitty Unkingdom, Barbie Car and Horse.
Camila, a 13-year-old girl, needs size 9 pants, size large shirts and size 8 shoes. She would like a jewelry box, necklace, nail polish.
Penelope, a 9-year-old girl, needs size 10 pants and shirts and size 3 shoes. She would like a Fingerling Hug, dishes, Enchantimals Doll.
Alexander, a 4-year-old boy, needs size 4 pants and shirts and size 8 1/2 shoes. He would like Top Wings Rescue, Top Wings Play Pack, Dream Tent.
Ethan, a 13-year-old boy, needs size 14 pants and shirts and size 8 shoes. He would like an Epoch Air Hover Ball, Lego Avengers, cologne.
Daniel, a 6-year-old boy, needs size 6 pants and shirts, and size 10 1/2 shoes. He would like Hot Wheels Bat Cave, Pet Pillow, Jurassic World Play set.
Matthew, an 8-year-old boy, needs size 8 pants and shirts, and size 3 shoes. He would like a Transformer action man, Hot Wheels Mega Mat, Hot Wheels Sto and Go.
Aiden, a 14-year-old boy, needs size 30x30 pants, size large shirts and size 9 shoes. He would like a necklace, bean bag chair, Harry Potter Legos.
Henry, a 5-year-old boy, needs size 5 pants and shirts and size 11 shoes. He would like an Avenger Action Figure, Hot Wheels Mega Hauler, Paw Patrol Flip and Fly.
Joseph, a 13-year-old boy, needs size 16 pants and shirts and size 7 shoes. He would like a Now 67 CD, CD boom box, CD case.
Jackson, a 9-year-old boy, needs size 8 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. He would like an Extreme Air Board drone, Hot Wheels track Builder, Hot Wheel Cars.
Samuel, a 12-year-old boy, needs size 12 pants, size 10 shirts and size 6 shoes. He would like K’nex, a watch, Massive Moon Ball.
Sebastian, a 10-year-old boy, needs size 10 pants and shirts, and size 5 shoes. He would like DC Heroes Action Figure, Bey Blade Arena, Bey Blades.
David, an 11-year-old boy, needs size 12 pants and shirts, and size 7 shoes. He would like an Army tank, Army action figure, tablet.
Carter, a 7-year-old boy, needs size 7 pants and shirts, and size 1 shoe. He would like a Hot Wheels Police Station, Cabbage Patch Animal, Incredibles Hydroliner Playset.