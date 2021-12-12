 Skip to main content
We Care for the Holidays

We Care for the Holidays: Western Montana Mental Health Center has families in need

holiday we care logo

Western Montana Mental Health provides comprehensive health services and housing options to people of all ages facing mental health and substance use disorders.

Western Montana Mental Health Center serves over 15,000 children, teens and adults each year from Libby to Bozeman and Kalispell to Hamilton.

It offers community-based services, outpatient services, inpatient addiction recovery services and housing options.

Since 2016, WMMHC has the capability of providing services using telemedicine technology, meaning better access for clients and more effective use of scarce resources.

All clinical services are reviewed and licensed annually by the State of Montana. Special grants are available to offset the cost of services for consumers who are financially eligible.

Current needs of clients include AMC gift cards and a Kids Kick Scooter. 

If you can help, call Daniel McManus, Youth Case Manager at 406-529-9176. 

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily "We care" column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Western Montana Mental Health Center

Contact: 1321 Wyoming St.; 532-8400; wmmhc.org

Year established: 1971

Adult Services Director: Levi Anderson CEO

Number of clients served per year: 980

What the agency does: provides comprehensive behavioral health services including mental health, substance abuse disorders and prevention for all ages.

Other needs the agency may have: WMMHC also needs items for its program including laptops and phones; gift cards to Albertsons, WalMart, gas stations etc.; access to optional care; car repair and food for pets.  

