We Care for the Holidays: Western Montana Mental Health Center has families in need

Western Montana Mental Health provides comprehensive health services and housing options to people of all ages facing mental health and substance use disorders.

Western Montana Mental Health Center serves over 15,000 children, teens and adults each year from Libby to Bozeman and Kalispell to Hamilton.

It offers community-based services, outpatient services, inpatient addiction recovery services and housing options.

Since 2016, WMMHC has the capability of providing services using telemedicine technology, meaning better access for clients and more effective use of scarce resources.

All clinical services are reviewed and licensed annually by the State of Montana. Special grants are available to offset the cost of services for consumers who are financially eligible.

Current needs of clients include AMC gift cards and a Kids Kick Scooter.

If you can help, call Daniel McManus, Youth Case Manager at 406-529-9176.

