We Care: Homeless man needs shoes

A homeless man with mental and physical health disabilities needs a new pair of shoes. Due to homelessness he spends much of his time walking around and his shoes are falling apart. He wears size 11. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or emily@3riversmhs.com .

A single mom with debilitating medical issues is on an extremely low income. Her car is in need of a new radiator and her quote came to $640. She needs her vehicle to get her and her children to necessary medical appointments as well as every day living tasks such a grocery shopping or school dropoffs and pick-ups. Any amount of help is greatly appreciated. Please call her case manager at 880-3653. Leave a message if no immediate answer.