We Care: Single mother needs a coat

A single mother with disabilities and very limited income needs a size 2XL coat. This will cost $40 at Walmart. If you’d like to donate the item or financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A retired gentleman with disabilities on a fixed income needs $300 to finish paying off needed medical equipment. He needs to complete this payment before he can have the needed items delivered to his house and start using them. His insurance will cover all future costs once this fee is paid. Any amount helps. Please call or text Darin Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.
A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting $300 for car repairs. Anything helps. This woman lives on the edge of town, suffers from pain and low range of motion due to her disabilities, and relies on her car to attend medical appointments and shop for groceries. If you can help with a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
A family with low income family is having computer issues and cannot afford a new computer or service fee to fix it. The family needs a monetary donation for repair or donation of a functional computer less than 5 years old. If interested in contributing to this family, please reach out to Winds of Change case manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216.
A gentleman experiencing homelessness with no income is in need of one tire for his car. Tire size is 205 / 65 / R15. If you are able to donate a tire or make a financial donation, please contact Julie Nissi, Case Manager at Winds of Change, jnissi@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-298-3130.
A woman with disabilities and limited income wants to get a hamster. If you are able to help with a donation for supplies or a gift card, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people need help. If you can help with a donation, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
• An elderly woman with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
• An elderly man with disabilities and limited income also needs a gas voucher.
• An elderly man with disabilities and limited income needs winter boots, size 10.