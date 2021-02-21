We Care: Single mother needs a coat

A single mother with disabilities and very limited income needs a size 2XL coat. This will cost $40 at Walmart. If you’d like to donate the item or financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A retired gentleman with disabilities on a fixed income needs $300 to finish paying off needed medical equipment. He needs to complete this payment before he can have the needed items delivered to his house and start using them. His insurance will cover all future costs once this fee is paid. Any amount helps. Please call or text Darin Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.

***

A woman with disabilities and low-income is requesting $300 for car repairs. Anything helps. This woman lives on the edge of town, suffers from pain and low range of motion due to her disabilities, and relies on her car to attend medical appointments and shop for groceries. If you can help with a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

***