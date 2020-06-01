'We collectively share outrage': Missoula city, county officials respond to protests

Becerra said she plans to look at current policies to ensure that any policies Missoula puts in place in the future are done through the lens of race and equality. She said she would like to see a group or committee dedicated to looking at racial issues in Missoula.

Councilor Gwen Jones told the Missoulian that in 2010, Missoula was the first city in Montana to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance. She said she can't think of any laws in Missoula that are discriminatory "on their face" but said she would like to review them.

"I think laws are the first place to start institutional change, but then it is much more than that," Jones said. "It is cultural, and I think that's harder in some ways."

Other council members supported the peaceful protests but called for an end to the looting and destruction at some George Floyd protests.

"The riots and looting in other towns is despicable, and those who participated should be convicted for their crimes," Council member Sandra Vasecka said in a message to the Missoulian. "I love our police force here in Missoula and in America. Like all professions, some bad apples get into the mix and the cop who murdered Mr. Floyd should ... be charged for the horrible crime he committed. No one is above the law."