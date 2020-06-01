'We collectively share outrage': Missoula city, county officials respond to protests

Missoula city and county leaders are calling for increased dialogue, implicit bias training and outreach to minority communities amid anger, grief and protests over racial injustice following the killing of George Floyd.
Mayor John Engen said during Monday's city council meeting that he appreciates demonstrators who have rallied in Missoula in recent days, starting with a protest on Friday organized by the University of Montana's Black Student Union. Floyd died while being detained by a police officer in Minneapolis. The officer has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
"I think we collectively share outrage here, and we share collective concern," Engen said.
Engen noted that the conversations around police brutality have the potential to shake the trust in local law enforcement. He said he believes Missoula's police officers are well-trained and he has "tremendous trust" in them, but said "we can always get better."
Engen said he has been talking with Missoula's new Police Chief Jaeson White about the department's training, and that he and the department plan to issue a statement this week to inform the public of the training protocols for officers.
Engen and other councilors also expressed interest in additional implicit bias training, which Engen said Chief White is trained in. City Council President Bryan Von Lossberg told the Missoulian he is also arranging for Chief White to attend an upcoming committee meeting to answer questions from council members.
Von Lossberg said he was encouraged by the protest in Missoula on Friday, and especially moved by BSU President Maxwell Obieyisi’s remarks that racial injustices affect not only the black community, but the entire community.
Following the protest, Von Lossberg emailed BSU to ask if they could "begin a dialogue and build a relationship." He said he hasn't heard back yet but hopes to form a collaboration with them or the Montana Racial Equity Project.
"This is an impetus to make those connections," Von Lossberg told the Missoulian. "Whatever those sorts of forums or opportunities to hear one another and identify opportunities for engagement, I'm all ears."
Councilor Mirtha Becerra, who attended the rally in Missoula, told the Missoulian that as a minority, she proudly recognizes her Hispanic heritage but also said she thinks she has escaped some of the wrath of racism "in great part because of the lighter color of my skin and the places that I've chosen to live in."
Becerra said she plans to look at current policies to ensure that any policies Missoula puts in place in the future are done through the lens of race and equality. She said she would like to see a group or committee dedicated to looking at racial issues in Missoula.
Councilor Gwen Jones told the Missoulian that in 2010, Missoula was the first city in Montana to pass an anti-discrimination ordinance. She said she can't think of any laws in Missoula that are discriminatory "on their face" but said she would like to review them.
"I think laws are the first place to start institutional change, but then it is much more than that," Jones said. "It is cultural, and I think that's harder in some ways."
Other council members supported the peaceful protests but called for an end to the looting and destruction at some George Floyd protests.
"The riots and looting in other towns is despicable, and those who participated should be convicted for their crimes," Council member Sandra Vasecka said in a message to the Missoulian. "I love our police force here in Missoula and in America. Like all professions, some bad apples get into the mix and the cop who murdered Mr. Floyd should ... be charged for the horrible crime he committed. No one is above the law."
Councilor Jesse Ramos also said he supports the protestors but said he was outraged by the looting and said "rioting will not change the problem."
Missoula County Commissioners also acknowledged a need for change during a video posted Monday in which they recognized Monday, June 1, as a National Day of Mourning and Lament after the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000 in the U.S. this week.
Commissioners noted the dedication took on another meaning amid the protests over racial injustices following the killing of Floyd.
"COVID-19 has definitely lay bare the inequities in our society, and I think it's important for the dominant culture to recognize its role in creating a system that does not serve all of us; it only serves some of us," said Commissioner Juanita Vero.
Vero and Commissioner Josh Slotnick called for more reflection of the nation's past as a way to better understand racism. Slotnick said there is a need for better education from a young age so that every child learns about 1619, redlining, police brutality, Black Lives Matter, the Trail of Tears, reservations and boarding schools.
"We have to tell ourselves the real true story of how we got here, and then maybe we can move forward a little bit," Slotnick said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.