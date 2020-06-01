'We have a lot of support': Missoulians return to protest

They drew plenty of honks and raised fists from passing motorists — and some heckles as well. A Missoulian photographer heard the n-word shouted at protesters. At one point, a pickup truck driver waiting at the stoplight raised his middle finger at the demonstrators. Several rushed across Broadway’s two westbound lanes toward his vehicle — only to be walked back by other demonstrators urging restraint. Protester Mahogany Howard led the crowd in a chant of “Raise your voice, not your fists!”

Later in the afternoon, some of the protesters held a “die-in,” lying down on the shoulder of Broadway. Most motorists were careful to give them their space, but the driver of one black SUV swerved toward them, coming within inches of their heads. The prone protesters remained, but others stood sentry alongside them.

Missoula Police Department officers warned protesters a handful of times, asking them to stay out of the street and on the sidewalk, a request to which they largely adhered.