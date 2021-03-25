'We just felt that it was a good time'; Health department expands on vaccine decision

Dropping down the "health care" provider box puts a person through a very similar process, as does the "pharmacy" box.

With things moving quickly, some pharmacies and businesses (such as Walmart, which just came online as a vaccine provider in the past few weeks) have not updated their sites since the change in eligibility for the vaccine came online.

After Sunday, everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine, so it does not matter what box you click. So, for example, someone who is on the Walmart website and looking for an appointment on Sunday or later who is 35 with no preexisting conditions could click a box that says age 60 or older to schedule an appointment, the Missoulian confirmed with the store.

This is just an immediate workaround and the scheduling sites will likely update within the next few days.

"I think that, you know, the announcement yesterday that we were going to go into the 16+ final phase, it's just taken some time to get every everybody on that same page," Beck said. "Come Monday, and as we get kind of into the stage, yes, the public will be able to access any of those vaccine appointments that are out there by any provider."

Uptick in cases