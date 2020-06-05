'We need to be peacefully heard:' protests continue at Courthouse

After a week of protest, Friday saw the largest Black Lives Matter demonstration yet in front of the Missoula County Courthouse.
The crowd size has ebbed and flowed, but Friday's showing, still growing into the evening, was easily two to three times larger than any previous demonstration that's take place in Missoula in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
And, Morenike pointed out, the Missoula demonstration continued to be another peaceful one. All week, the 19-year-old has been helping lead the protests in front of the courthouse, helping direct chants and demand equal justice for African-Americans and other people of color.
“If we can put our beliefs and egos aside to make peace, other places can too,” she said.
Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck until he goes limp, has been charged with his killing, and three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
While Missoula has avoided the rioting and looting that other cities have suffered this past week, the presence of armed individuals, self-appointed as security, has drawn concern from demonstrators. A few of them walked the edge of the crowd Friday carrying guns.
“Protests usually bring unrest,” said one of them, Ann Smith, and they wanted to prevent that from happening in Missoula.
Despite the ongoing chatter on social media about threats against the protesters or incoming antagonists seeking to sow chaos and destruction in Missoula, Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said law enforcement has not tracked any evidence down to confirm the lore, expanding on Chief Jaeson White’s statements earlier in the week.
“I think I speak for the department here when I say we do not think of Facebook as a venue that promotes honesty and accurate information,” Welsh said. “People are reporting to us that one group is saying one thing about the other or plans that are being put into play. Misinformation spread early in the week regarding out of state agitators that didn’t happen. We are prepared for what goes on in Missoula.
“Peaceful protest is something that’s guaranteed to each of us as a citizen of this country. Breaking the law is not, so we are prepared to enforce the law."
One tense but brief moment Friday night led to one person in custody. A man ran through the alley followed by several others chasing him.
Selena Valenzuela, who has been at the protest three days, said she heard the chasers say, “get him.”
“He had a mask over his face and his hoodie pulled really tight,” she said.
The man ran across the street and into the crowd, several police ran toward him, and law enforcement apprehended him. Valenzuela and two people with her who were close to the arrest said it took place with an appropriate use of force. Two police officers walked the man away from the courthouse lawn. Valenzuela said the incident, which did not disrupt the crowd for long, was the most intense moment she has witnessed.
An organizer asked people to step back and many did. Soon after, demonstrators resumed the chants.
At the scene, Lt. J.C. Denton said police were still investigating the incident but demonstrators had raised concerns about the man earlier in the day.
“He was running around the protest. Many of the people were worried about his behavior,” Denton said.
As Denton spoke, a man in a wheelchair rolled up to him and another officer: “I love you guys.”
Morenike said she appreciated the protection from law enforcement. “They’ve been really busy patrolling for us,” she said, adding that “I’ve been targeted” over her role in the protests, with people “taking pictures of me, doing really sketchy things.” The event’s organizers thanked the armed individuals for coming.
But in the opinion of one attendee, Mia Quattlebaum, the armed attendees were "wasting their time.” But “I think that as long as they’re minding their own business ... they can do what they want.”
“They’re definitely entitled to their opinion,” Smith said of the skeptics. “I understand their fear of guns.”
Friday evening, demonstrators continued to join the protest, and the chanting continued. In addition to calling for police reform, some demonstrators raised another issue that disproportionately affects minorities in Montana: missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
“We’ve had walks for missing and murdered indigenous women. Nobody heard us,” said Alexandria Ground, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe from Browning. While both Montana state lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Justice have taken steps to address the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, she felt more needed to be done on that issue — and the policing of African-Americans.
“We need to be peacefully heard,” said Ground, a U.S. Army veteran.
She was there with Dalynn Wagner, also from Browning, who agreed: “Just because we’re different, doesn’t mean we’re not human as well.”
