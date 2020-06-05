'We need to be peacefully heard:' protests continue at Courthouse

The man ran across the street and into the crowd, several police ran toward him, and law enforcement apprehended him. Valenzuela and two people with her who were close to the arrest said it took place with an appropriate use of force. Two police officers walked the man away from the courthouse lawn. Valenzuela said the incident, which did not disrupt the crowd for long, was the most intense moment she has witnessed.

An organizer asked people to step back and many did. Soon after, demonstrators resumed the chants.

At the scene, Lt. J.C. Denton said police were still investigating the incident but demonstrators had raised concerns about the man earlier in the day.

“He was running around the protest. Many of the people were worried about his behavior,” Denton said.

As Denton spoke, a man in a wheelchair rolled up to him and another officer: “I love you guys.”

Morenike said she appreciated the protection from law enforcement. “They’ve been really busy patrolling for us,” she said, adding that “I’ve been targeted” over her role in the protests, with people “taking pictures of me, doing really sketchy things.” The event’s organizers thanked the armed individuals for coming.