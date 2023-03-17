Armed with homemade spreadsheets and dense government documents, 22 participants in Missoula’s Local Government Academy endeavored to develop a mock city budget on Thursday night.

The academy consisted of renters and homeowners of various ages from all across the city limits, with a shared interest in peeling back the curtain of their local government. Throughout the six sessions starting in February, academy-goers listened to presentations from different city departments, visited service providers like the Missoula Fire Department and deepened their understanding of municipal operations.

This year’s sessions marked the return of the popular program after a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council Ward 3 Representative Gwen Jones, who led participants through the mock budget exercise, said she was impressed with the crop of attendees this year.

“They’re very open to learning,” she said.

Councilor Sandra Vasecka, who represents Ward 6, was equally pleased with the amateur city councilors busy crunching numbers Thursday night. She said the number of people who care about their government makes her “heart soar like an eagle.”

The participants at the final academy gathering also expressed enthusiasm for the program.

Heather Adams, executive director of Arts Missoula, said the program was illuminating for her.

“It’s wonderful to be in a room of people who are all concerned,” she said.

Adams got involved because Arts Missoula is the designated art agency of the city, and she wanted to make sure the organization was in line with the government’s ideals.

“Arts are a part of all of this,” she added.

Another academy participant, Gregory Daggett, said he appreciated how involved Missoula City Council members were throughout the many sessions. He liked learning about the revenue limitations of relying on property taxes and the impacts from the November failure of the Crisis Services Levy.

Daggett, Adams and the rest of the academy broke up into small groups to wrestle with financial documents created by Jones to simulate the City Council’s annual budget-setting process. The academy participants were given a little over an hour to draft their budgets, while the city’s official Fiscal Year 2023 Budget came together over the course of nine hours.

Throughout the process, participants contended with deficits, updated revenue figures and property assessments. They discussed their philosophical alignments and potential room to cut costs. One group debated whether fire and safety cuts would provide the most relief for other areas of the budget, while some members expressed uneasiness with taking away resources from the Missoula Fire and Police departments.

“Is raising taxes off the table?” one participant asked the group.

Ultimately, the Missoulians who took part in the academy said they came away with a better understanding of their government operations and the people who make them work. Jones also said she hopes to make the selective program more interactive and, hopefully, better able to accommodate more participants in the future.