The kitchen at Break Espresso was in full swing just after 6 a.m. Monday.
“Open oven!” shouted bakery manager Joy Knudsen, pulling out two triple-berry pies, replacing them with two pecan pies, and setting a kitchen timer for each one. With dozens of orders to fill by Thursday, Knudsen got right to the next batch.
“So now the oven’s full again, I go back to making crust,” she said, rolling out another mass of dough, pressing it into a 12-inch-wide dish, trimming the edges with a pair of scissors and fluting the edges with her bare hands.
In a typical week, this bakery on Higgins bakes about 75 of its foot-wide, two-inch-deep pies. This week, it’s planning on 130 to 150 — eight at a time, each taking 90 minutes to two hours. That’s on top of the Break’s usual spread of pastries, quiches and bagels.
“Production-wise, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is always our largest production day of the year,” Knudsen said.
To pull off all the orders, Knudsen had arrived at 2 a.m. Monday and planned to work until 2 p.m. By 6 a.m., she was joined by pastry chef River Aloia and assistant manager Teaha Moore. Other employees would rotate in and out over the course of the day.
The three moved adroitly around the kitchen’s central table. As Aloia worked dough for the day’s pastries and Moore kept the supplies and utensils at hand, Knudsen cracked eggs — two at a time, one in each hand — into a massive mixing bowl for the next batch of pecan pies. Sugar, corn syrup and pecans went in next.
“Pecan pie is definitely the most complicated one,” she said, explaining how the gelatinous filling can leak through the crust. To minimize that risk, the bakers chill the unbaked shell in the freezer before putting it in the oven. Other varieties have their own peculiarities.
“Pumpkin pies are really prone to cracking,” she said. Nonetheless, the Break tries to cater to a wide range of preferences, offering pumpkin, pecan, mocha pecan, triple berry, apple, cherry, peach and strawberry rhubarb.
Which one reigns supreme?
A 2018 survey ranked pumpkin as Montanans’ favorite Thanksgiving pie. A survey from the year before chalked up apple as the national winner. But Knudsen says strawberry rhubarb is the Break’s most popular order; her personal favorite is triple berry.
Break customer Marva Coverley has opted for pecan since 2005. That year, the Miami Beach resident and chef's assistant came to Missoula for a wedding and got her first taste of the Break's dessert.
"Everybody fell in love with it," she said. "I thought it was perfect, to be honest with you."
Since then, she's had the bakery's pies shipped to Florida on dry ice.
Whichever variety’s on call, “we’re not taking shortcuts,” Knudsen said, explaining that the Break prepares all its dough on site. In the five years Knudsen has worked here, she’s seen Thanksgiving-week pie demand more than double. And she takes pride in crafting each one.
She pulled two triple-berries out of the oven with satisfaction: “It’s very satisfying and very soothing to go from lumps of dough a couple of hours ago to this.”