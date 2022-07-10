'We’re super tough': Augusta rodeo debuts new women's event

AUGUSTA — Lined up side-by-side on their horses, practicing rope tricks and adjusting their hats, cowgirls eagerly waited their chance to ride.

On the Augusta American Legion Rodeo's 85th annual hot and dusty competition, Montana's cowgirl sisterhood took to the dirt with the addition of women's breakaway roping. The event has been around for decades, but the women's category just now is being introduced to Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events like Augusta's.

“All of us girls have been here — we’re super tough,” said Mandi Holland of Red Lodge. “My brothers have competed in this arena for years. I’ve never been (in the arena). I didn’t have a reason.”

Breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping, but unlike tie-down roping, the calf isn’t hogtied or wrestled to the ground during the event. The calf bolts out of the chute before the rider enters the arena, giving the animal a brief head start. The event has been around since the 1970s.

Both Holland and her fellow cowgirl at the Augusta rodeo, JoBeth Hutchinson, grew up competing in junior breakaway events in the Northern Rodeo Association. From there, they went into the National High School finals, and progressed to the College National Finals.

But after those events, opportunities for breakaway women riders peter out.

“And then, there’s nowhere for us to go on a national level,” Holland said.

Augusta's addition of breakaway roping this year changed that for western Montana rodeos. In previous years the Augusta Rodeo hosted just one women’s event: barrel racing.

The Augusta rodeo is one of Montana’s oldest, and it’s also one of the largest one-day rodeos in North America. Ben Harps, the Augusta rodeo chairman, said the choice to add in women’s breakaway followed many PRCA rodeos recently doing the same.

“We felt we should do the same thing and equalize it a bit,” Harps said.

Augusta got 27 breakaway entries, which Harps says is a decent turnout for an event’s first year.

JoBeth Hutchinson has rodeoed her whole life. It’s a family tradition she’s passed down to her kids. The addition of breakaway roping gave Hutchinson, a Belgrade resident, the chance to join in on the Augusta rodeo antics this year.

“It’s nice that us women can finally get to rope,” Hutchinson said. “We finally get to come to Pro Rodeos.”

Holland and other Montana cowgirls are working with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to get breakaway roping added into rodeos across the state. They got loud support from Miss Rodeo Montana Briann Grimshaw, who spent the day alongside her fellow cowgirls at the Augusta rodeo.

“It shows that it’s an additional step towards having women equally represented in the rodeo arena,” Grimshaw said. “It’s very important we make that (step) in the agriculture community as well as the rodeo arena.”

Grimshaw wants to see team roping added as the next women’s event incorporated into Montana rodeos. Many women do team roping outside of the PCRA system, and it’s an essential part of ranch life and working with cattle, she said.

“Women know how to rope,” Grimshaw added. "And I think it’s not always represented in team sports."

Holland took home fourth place in Augusta’s breakaway roping event on June 26, while Molly Salmond took home first. Mandy Keaster and Drew Zipperian tied for second and third place.

This year, Tia Murphy won first in barrel racing and Taylour Russell took home second place. Tayla Moeykens and Heidi Schmid tied for third. Just one woman, Whitney Levine, rode in both Augusta’s breakaway and barrel racing events this year.

The women work hard to give back to the rodeo too, Holland said. They make efforts to thank committee members and rodeo workers, buy food at the concession stands and restaurants in town and fill up their tanks at local gas stations.

Comradery runs strong within the Montana women’s breakaway circle. Cowgirls check in on each other, ride to events together and split fuel costs.

“You will not find a breakaway roper here that will complain about cattle or circumstances or anything because we’re so damn glad to be here,” Holland said. “It’s a strong, strong community. If a horse gets hurt, we’re jumping on girlfriends’ horses.”