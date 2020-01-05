MISSION VALLEY — Dr. Stella Selden plans to work as a doctor in northwest Montana. And that means making house calls.
On a December afternoon, the third-year medical resident in the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana program joined Dr. Heather Jones on a drive down a narrow road southeast of Polson to the home of Lorna Tougas. Once they had stepped into Tougas’s sunlit living room, Jones introduced Selden and explained that she was a medical resident.
“We train them in a rural setting,” Jones told Tougas, whose 80-acre property with a postcard view of the Mission Mountains fit the bill. Selden spent part of her childhood about a mile from here. Now, she’s planning to treat the area’s residents — including the ones who might not be able to drive, or tread through snow, ice and mud, to make it to a checkup in town. For Selden, the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana was a major draw.
“I wanted to come back to this area (and) thought it would be amazing to come back here to train,” she said. “All of the rural opportunities was a huge, unique aspect of this program.”
Rural Montanans may enjoy sweeping vistas and room to roam, but many of them struggle with medical access. As of 2014, 15 Montana counties had no practicing physicians. Lake County was relatively well off with 110 physicians per 100,000 residents, but it still lagged behind Flathead with 284 and Missoula with 287.
And more than a third of Montana’s physicians are over age 60.
“We knew that there was going to be a significant shortage of family physicians,” recalled Steve Todd, CEO of St. Luke Community Healthcare, which operates five locations in the Mission Valley, and had been working with hospitals in Sanders and Mineral Counties to address the issue. Early in the 2010s, the region’s medical community and the University of Montana identified residency — the required training period when newly minted MDs follow practicing doctors — as a way to anchor more physicians in Montana’s communities and get new doctors into the medical care pipeline as older ones retire.
“It's a well-known phenomenon nationally," said Missoula physician Rob Stenger. "It also was the case here with the other residency in Montana in Billings, that people tend to set up practice close by to where they ultimately finish their training.
"And so starting graduate medical education programs in doing that last little bit of training is one of the most effective ways to produce a workforce that's going to stay in that area.”
Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana was launched in 2013 with University of Montana sponsorship as part of the University of Washington Family Medicine Residency Network. It has admitted about 10 residents each year for a three-year residency program.
“We're basically building a training program, and a lot of educational experiences where there really haven't been any before,” said Stenger, its program director.
Family physicians need to be versatile, he said, and the program aims to impart that trait. “The residents need to deliver babies, they need to learn to spend time in the ICU, they need to do surgical rotations, they need to do all these things to come out as family docs at the end of it.
“A lot of those teaching experiences require practicing docs in the community to be willing to teach, and so we had to partner with lots and lots of different physicians and people in other specialties to set up the program.”
The program is now sponsored by Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Residents spend their first year in Missoula, and some later go to Kalispell. All residents spend at least eight weeks on rural rotations, and the program has 16 training sites in western and central Montana.
Those sites include St. Luke Community Healthcare’s Ronan hospital and five clinics in the area, where Selden came on rotation last month.
Selden grew up in Ronan and Kalispell, but she completed medical school at the University of Utah.
“They all thought I was, I think, a little bit crazy when I came back to Montana,” she said. “I would say maybe two other people ended up in smaller towns out of a class of 100 or 125 … so it was pretty rare.”
Even if her classmates weren’t keen on rural postings, entry into the Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana is competitive, with about 800 students vying for just 10 spots each year. Data from the American Medical Group Association suggest that rural physicians tend to be slightly better-compensated than their urban counterparts. Stenger estimates a rural clinic-based alum of the residency program might start off making $170,000 to $190,000 a year, compared to $160,000 to $175,000 for a new Missoula clinician.
And money aside, Selden relishes rural medicine's small-town community feel — as well as the heightened demands of rural medicine.
Her rotations, she said, have taken her to hospitals with fewer resources and specialists than their urban counterparts. “You have to kind of figure out when you can take care of it versus when you need to refer for a specialist.”
She faced one of those challenges on rotation in Plains, when a patient came in with blood pressure so high that it maxed out the cuff. “She was in kidney failure, and the patient really wanted to stay in Plains, but … ultimately we talked to multiple kidney specialists in Kalispell and Missoula, and ended up transferring her to Missoula.
“We kept her in Plains for quite a while, because she wanted to stay there, but we ended up eventually kind of just problem-solving with her and deciding it would probably be in her best interests to go to St. Pat's in a couple days and come back home.”
She didn’t face any calls quite so tough on a recent Tuesday morning on rotation with Jones. They listened to the breathing of one patient, Ingrid Roberts, in her hospital room, then checked in on Howard and Lorraine Pollock as they finished up breakfast in the nursing home next door. After deeming all three in a good state, they headed up U.S. Highway 93 to Lorna Tougas’s house.
Once they had met, Selden helped Tougas onto a walker. “Those braces look like they’re helping,” she said, looking at fabric straps around her patient's ankles. Tougas shuffled to the far end of the house and back, Selden right behind her.
“You’re improving,” Jones observed. “And I feel great,” said Tougas.
Montana has the highest median age of any state in the West, and Tougas’ live-in caregiver, Linda Hardy, saw plenty of demand for in-home health care services when she sought clients. “You wouldn’t believe how many people need help like this,” she said.
Since 2017, 40 doctors have graduated from Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana. About three-quarters of them are still practicing in the state. One of St. Luke’s emergency room doctors and four of its 11 doctors in family practice graduated from the program. One of them, Megan Vigil, has seen the difference even a few extra doctors can make.
“When I came in September of 2016 … two physicians had left or were in the process of leaving," she said, adding that she inherited a lot of their patients.
“There's definitely a difference in workload,” as more physicians come on, said Vigil. “Even now if I compare my days … after these new physicians came on with before then … it's a normal scheduled day whereas before these people came on I used to have a lot of double bookings.”
The program has also boosted the quality of care, said longtime nurse Andrea Ruhman. “When doctors are being shadowed by a resident and they’re under a watchful eye, they’re putting on their A-game.” Ruhman’s also seen residents bring fresh perspectives — increased vigilance against antibiotic resistance, for instance, or new joint manipulations for pelvic pain — to the program.
“The climate for teaching has helped the doctors bring up their level of excellence,” she said.
These benefits don’t come cheap. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Family Residency Medicine Residency of Western Montana expects to spend $8.4 million on salaries, benefits and other expenses, and take in $8.6 million in fees from its partner hospitals and clinics. And putting up aspiring physicians in small-town Montana brings its own challenges.
"How were you going to house these individuals who were up here anywhere from three weeks to four weeks at a time, and to give them some sense of connection to the community?” St. Luke’s CEO Todd remembers wondering. In that hospital’s case, the answer was to work with its foundation to provide an apartment near the Ronan hospital where residents could stay for free.
A nearby place is vital for residents. On emergency room rotations, Selden would arrive at the clinic at 7:30 in the morning and not get home until 11 p.m. or midnight. On this latest Ronan rotation, her schedule was a tamer 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For every high-stakes ER visit or milestone on a patient’s road to recovery, there’s a lot of legwork in between.
“This is not the most fun part of our job,” she said, pausing to plug information into a patient’s digital file. “We spend a lot of time on the computer” — at least two hours, she estimates, for every one hour spent with a patient. She takes notes on each one for her preceptor, or mentoring physician, to review. That’s on top of mandatory lectures for the residents and a project she completed to streamline paperwork for children's checkups.
“I'm in my third year, so I'm tired,” she said.
But the work, no matter how tedious, is personal for Selden, who was born in this hospital and now hopes to build her career here. “One of the coolest parts of being back here … is all these people that I grew up with, like that have known me since I was a little kid.”
“Working as colleagues with them is really cool, like treating friends, family, friends of friends.”
It's a variety that Heather Jones, her preceptor that morning, took a liking to 18 years ago, when she started practicing here. "It's full spectrum family medicine," she said. "That's what makes it kind of fun. You're here, you're there, you're not just sitting in a clinic cranking out patients."