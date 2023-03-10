Support for transgender people drew more than 50 people to a snowy protest at the University of Montana on Friday as the state Legislature advances multiple bills affecting LGBTQ people.

The protesters also took the opportunity to call on the university to more fervently support its transgender and queer students on campus.

“We are here to protest the Montana state Legislature’s multiple anti-trans and anti-queer bills and we’re here to protest the University of Montana’s lack of solidarity with trans and queer students,” said Alexander Realini, vice president of the campus’ Lambda Alliance. “They want to keep us down and make us quiet, but we’re here to show that we will not be silenced.”

Despite the persistent snowfall and sudden gusts of Hellgate Canyon wind rushing across the Oval (what the organizers joked as “transphobic” weather), a steady trickle of students and members of the campus community joined the protest. Some brought handmade signs with slogans supporting transgender and queer students. Others declared that transgender people belong in Montana.

Jaycee Long Time Sleeping, president of the One Person’s club at UM, spoke about her experience coming out at age 13 and the transphobia she’s experienced since.

“I’ve been all over in this journey of me coming out and being trans,” Long Time Sleeping said. "I’ve faced a lot of hate. I’ve been through many trials that a lot of people can’t handle. Every day you wake up, you’re fighting for something that you are. I just believe that you need to be strong, you need to have a big heart and you also have to hold your ground.”

Throughout her life, she’s been fired from jobs and has been kicked out of different places for being transgender, she said.

“I have been told I couldn’t go to this bathroom, I can’t go to that bathroom, I couldn’t do this, I couldn't do that, but you know what? I did it anyway,” said Long Time Sleeping. “I would put my hair up in a high bun, wear my highest heels and walk wherever I wanted. I am living proof that you can be whoever you want to be and go wherever you want to go.”

There are currently bills in the Legislature that ban gender-affirming care for transgender children, allow medical practitioners to decline services based on their moral or religious beliefs, ban children from drag shows and allow teachers and classmates to misgender transgender students or call them by their deadname (the name they were given at birth).

“The most disgusting thing about that is that these legislators aren’t even doing it because they’re standing up for something they believe in,” said Kyle Ward, a former UM student who spoke at the protest. “They don’t legitimately hate every single one of us, they’re doing it because it’s politically expedient for them. These legislators, these conservative politicians and transphobic grifters, are targeting us because it seems easier than doing their actual jobs.”

Ward has lived in Montana for seven years and said they were finally speaking publicly after years of feeling “too afraid of embarrassing myself in front of my peers” and potential backlash they might receive.

“But you, unlike the grifters and unlike the conservatives who are trying to snuff us out, are standing up doing the scary thing, doing the hard thing to do what’s right and I’m proud to be here,” Ward continued.

The protesters also called on the university to do more to support its transgender students.

“If you’re like me and you are a student and employee of the university, you’re probably looking at UM to give you some guidance, and you’re probably hearing jack sh--,” said Beckett Redinger, a senior at UM from Colorado Springs. “I am feeling like I have heard nothing that makes me feel actually safe, actually valued, and I know that the university doesn’t care about trans people.”

Redinger works for the university and its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. When he asked the crowd if they believed that the university fully backs and supports transgender students they shouted back a resounding “no.”

“As the result of a multi-year effort, UM has produced a diversity, equity and inclusion plan to serve as a playbook to guide the action needed to achieve inclusive excellence,” said Dave Kuntz, the university’s director of strategic communications. “While we recognize there is more work to do, the university stands in solidarity with Montana’s trans community and will continue to take proactive action to ensure everyone is empowered on our campus.”

Anne Harris, a local counselor and director of the Montana Family Center, wrapped up the speakers at the protest. Harris transitioned 30 years ago and has worked as a counselor since then.

This week, she spoke with four mothers of transgender children in Montana that they need to “prepare to take cover, that we need to do suicide training for those children because they are now going to be at risk” given the legislative session. Harris said three of those parents reside in communities with fewer than 1,000 people.

Harris is also a member of the University Congregational Church, located near campus. The church has flown a pride flag since Nov. 2015. The flag was torn down sometime this week and the flagpole was damaged, she said.

Harris added that the Montana Family Center will be doing a statewide campaign to train allies through “open and affirming churches in small communities.”