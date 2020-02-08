'We work on toys': J&K Customs upgrades vehicles in western Montana

Many people are happy with their cars and trucks just the way they come from the dealership. But there’s a smaller segment of people, especially in Montana, who are willing to spend the money to turn their vehicles into high-performance machines.
Jeremy Hitchcock, the owner of J&K Customs in Missoula, has built up his business catering to people who aren't satisfied with the factory default.
He started in 2005 doing smaller jobs and now employs a handful of mechanics and specialists doing everything from adding lights to complete overhauls of vans for people who want to drive across Africa and South America.
“We’ve pretty much gone from street rods and muscle cars to now off-road truck accessories and earlier this year we started in marine,” Hitchcock said. “When you ask what we do, it’s a pretty broad spectrum. We work on toys."
Someone might want a new rack and lighting system for their Toyota Tacoma, for example, or a better suspension system for a Subaru. Other want a bumper winch.
"We work on a lot of vehicles with the focus on fit the customer, make it work for the customer," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
One customer needed work on solar and refrigeration because he was planning a trip around the world in his camper van.
“It might be better tires or getting a basket on there or better lights,” Hitchcock said. “Something to where you buy that vehicle it’s a utility for what you actually want to do, be in the mountains whatever. Regardless of what you’re doing out there, we can make the vehicle work better for you.”
Some customers will spend $60,000 on a job, he explained, and the goal is to make them happy so they come back the next time they want an upgrade. Hitchcock said his business is fairly recession-proof because when economic downturns hit, many people choose to simply upgrade their existing vehicles rather than go out and buy new ones. They specialize in spray-on bed liners, as well, which he said helped the business get through tough times.
“Every day is different,” said employee Jake Cochran. “We make sure to do it right the first time. There’s some picky customers, but that’s also fun in itself because you want to exceed their expectations every time.”
Many of their customers are the type who don’t like walking around a shopping center parking lot and not being able to tell their car apart from other similar models.
“We get all kinds of requests, from simple little things to full-on … ‘Here’s $80,000 just do it’ types of jobs, so it makes it fun but it also makes it challenging,” Cochran said.
Willie Worthy is a former president of the local off-road club. He’s written several books on 4x4 trails in western Montana and he knows all the best spots, from “easy two-wheel drives” to the “real hardcore” routes.
“I highly recommend (J&K Customs) to anybody,” Worthy said. “I’ve been to a lot of shops, and they’re always willing to listen.”