'We work on toys': J&K Customs upgrades vehicles in western Montana

Many people are happy with their cars and trucks just the way they come from the dealership. But there’s a smaller segment of people, especially in Montana, who are willing to spend the money to turn their vehicles into high-performance machines.

Jeremy Hitchcock, the owner of J&K Customs in Missoula, has built up his business catering to people who aren't satisfied with the factory default.

He started in 2005 doing smaller jobs and now employs a handful of mechanics and specialists doing everything from adding lights to complete overhauls of vans for people who want to drive across Africa and South America.

“We’ve pretty much gone from street rods and muscle cars to now off-road truck accessories and earlier this year we started in marine,” Hitchcock said. “When you ask what we do, it’s a pretty broad spectrum. We work on toys."

Someone might want a new rack and lighting system for their Toyota Tacoma, for example, or a better suspension system for a Subaru. Other want a bumper winch.

"We work on a lot of vehicles with the focus on fit the customer, make it work for the customer," he said.

One customer needed work on solar and refrigeration because he was planning a trip around the world in his camper van.