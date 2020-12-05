Wearing down the mountain: Gilman logs 3,500 Sentinel summits

The horn-honking Dan Gilman heard at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on his way down Mount Sentinel came as a surprise.
So were the 20-odd friends and neighbors bundled and masked at the trailhead where he’d just logged his 3,500th hike around his favorite mountain. What started as a routine exercise outing 30 years ago can now be expressed as 23,855,000 steps and an uncounted number of good days.
“You never meet an angry person up there,” the retired Hellgate High School industrial arts teacher and football coach said. “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing.”
“That’s his motto,” added Gay Rushmer, Gilman’s partner and organizer of the trailhead reception. “Because it’s COVID and I couldn’t have a party, I sent the word out to a list of friends and told them what was going on. I thought if they’d like to mail a congratulatory card to my house, that’s going to happen. But then a friend said, we ought to just get in our cars and by up by the garden and honk the horns. Then everyone could stay in the cars and be safe.”
Except, of course, nobody stayed in their cars (although they were careful about masking) in the 23-degree sunshine. Someone held a dog leash as a symbolic finish line tape for Gilman to cross. Others brought signs saying “Super Dan” and “Congratulations You Old Goat.” So many took pictures, Gilman said he expected to see himself on a Post Office wanted poster somewhere.
Several people who’d randomly shared the morning hike with him also joined the celebration. Hiker Mary Ann Flockerzi said she regularly saw Gilman on the Pengelly Ridge route but only recently learned his name.
“I’ve known him as the ‘Best day of my life’ Guy,” Flockerzi said, “because that’s what he always said when you saw him.”
Gilman sticks to a steady routine on the lesser-known trailhead behind the University of Montana's Lewis and Clark student housing complex. He and frequent hiking partner Jeff Dohn head up to the fire road, angle south and catch the Pengelly ridge trail to the top of Sentinel. They tag a fencepost at the top and return, taking about two hours or less.
“The feeling of accomplishment is amazing,” Gilman said. “This is more attention than I’ve had in a long time. I’m sure there’s a slug of people who’ve done this many more times than I have.”
