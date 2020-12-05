Wearing down the mountain: Gilman logs 3,500 Sentinel summits

The horn-honking Dan Gilman heard at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on his way down Mount Sentinel came as a surprise.

So were the 20-odd friends and neighbors bundled and masked at the trailhead where he’d just logged his 3,500th hike around his favorite mountain. What started as a routine exercise outing 30 years ago can now be expressed as 23,855,000 steps and an uncounted number of good days.

“You never meet an angry person up there,” the retired Hellgate High School industrial arts teacher and football coach said. “Anything worth doing is worth overdoing.”

“That’s his motto,” added Gay Rushmer, Gilman’s partner and organizer of the trailhead reception. “Because it’s COVID and I couldn’t have a party, I sent the word out to a list of friends and told them what was going on. I thought if they’d like to mail a congratulatory card to my house, that’s going to happen. But then a friend said, we ought to just get in our cars and by up by the garden and honk the horns. Then everyone could stay in the cars and be safe.”

