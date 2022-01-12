 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather, crashes impact travel near Missoula

Icy roads

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District posted photos on their Facebook page of the dangerously icy conditions on I90. 

 Frenchtown Rural Fire District

Weather conditions and icy roads are causing crashes and backups on I-90 in both directions in the Missoula area.

I-90 eastbound is down to one lane east of Missoula near the Turah exit. There are also multiple crashes west of Missoula near Frenchtown, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The eastbound lane of the freeway just west of Alberton is experiencing backups and many vehicles are in the ditch, according to the Frenchtown Rural Fire District. Black ice conditions are being reported.

Severe weather condition warnings have been issued by the Montana Department of Transportation.

Officials are asking people to not travel if not necessary. Call 511 or use the Department of Transportation’s interactive online map.

