Weather pauses searches for missing 3-year-old in Browning

Private searches to find a missing 3-year-old near Browning have largely been put on hold because of winter weather and poor conditions.

Arden Pepion, who would now be 4, disappeared nearly nine months ago, on April 22, in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

Since then, Pepion’s loved ones, including her parents Arbana and Aaron Pepion, have been tirelessly searching for the young girl and any evidence that might put the pieces of the puzzle of her disappearance together.

Diana Burd is a member of Holding Hope Search and Rescue, a team formed with the sole purpose of finding Arden. They have been combing through the Two-Medicine wilderness and river areas, where Arden is suspected to have gone missing.

However, weather conditions in the past month or so have temporarily stopped teams from continuing to look for answers. Ice is covering the Two Medicine river, making it impossible to search the water for clues. Wind and snow make ground searches difficult too, Burd said.

When conditions allow, there is a spot where Arden is thought to have possibly entered the water where searchers have not yet looked. The area is thick with foliage and a known home to a bear family, so accessing it has been difficult, she added.

Arden’s parents, Arbana and Aaron, are using the time off from searching to go through the massive number of photos from searches they have taken since April. They are working to construct a timeline to help when searches resume in the spring, Arbana said.

Arden was in the care of HaHaax Vielle when she went missing on April 22. In October, Vielle was sentenced to nine months of house arrest for endangering Arden. Vielle accepted responsibility for the loss of Arden and admitted that he did not exercise the appropriate care for someone of Arden’s age.

Donations are still being accepted for searching resources and to help the family hire a private investigator. Aaron Pepion can be contacted via Facebook and through the Holding Hope SAR Facebook page.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.