Weather pulls April prank across western Montana

Snow Squall

A snow squall moves off the Bitterroot Mountains into the valley near the Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge on Thursday.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

The March weather lion appears more like an April Fool’s joke as a nasty winter blast rolls in Monday and Tuesday.

A Pacific cold front should bring 25 mph winds to western Montana late Saturday or Sunday, with a high probability of 1 or 2 inches of snow on mountain passes Saturday evening.

After a dry and cloudy Sunday, the real show rolls in Monday with gusts stronger than 40 mph along the Northern Rockies. The region between Highway 93 and the Continental Divide could experience 50-mph-plus winds, with a strong potential for downed trees, snapped power lines and choppy waters on area lakes. Interstate 90 from Homestake Pass to Drummond could be particularly difficult for high-profile vehicles, according to a National Weather Service bulletin issued on Friday.

By Tuesday, snow accumulations of 6-8 inches are likely on Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes, with slightly smaller amounts on Lost Trail Pass. Strong westerly winds will produce drifts as 8 to 12 inches of snow in the Clearwater, Bitterroot, Swans, Flathead and Mission mountain ranges.

Winds should stay strong on Tuesday due to a tight pressure gradient holding between Missoula and the mountains between Homestake and MacDonald passes. Travelers should expect intense snow showers with poor visibility even in the valleys during that period as 50-mph gusts continue through the day.

