Fire danger is increasing across western Montana as hot, dry weather rapidly dries vegetation and creates conditions ripe for wildfire ignition and growth. And one fire nearby in Idaho is poised to close a popular hot spring.

On Tuesday, the Missoula County Fire Protection Association — a consortium of local governments, fire agencies and land management agencies — raised fire danger across the county to “high,” the middle of five levels. The Lolo and Bitterroot national forests in Montana and Salmon-Challis National Forest in east-central Idaho also raised their fire danger to high on Tuesday. The Flathead National Forest was in high fire danger as of Tuesday. The Kootenai National Forest in far northwest Montana, which is predicted to have an active wildfire season, was in very high fire danger on Tuesday.

Earlier in July, the national forests and Missoula County had raised fire danger from low to moderate, and Missoula County prohibited outdoor debris burning on July 3. Ravalli County closed outdoor burning on Monday. Despite a cool and wet spring, recent hot and dry weather has dried fuels. That dynamic is set to intensify in coming days.

“When fire danger is high, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control,” the fire protection association stated Tuesday. “Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.”

The announcement mirrored those from the national forests, which cautioned, “All fine dead fuels ignite readily, and unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. High intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are hit hard and fast while small.”

On Tuesday, wildland firefighting crews were dispatched to a 6:59 a.m. report of a wildfire on the south side of Colt Lake, about 15 miles northwest of the town of Seeley Lake and about 5 miles northwest of Highway 83 at Lake Alva. The Colt fire was reported to be about 1.5 acres, according to interagency dispatch records.

Meanwhile, about 51 miles southwest of Missoula along U.S. Highway 12 and the Lochsa River in Idaho, the Little Bear fire grew to 295 acres as of Tuesday morning and was 0% contained. The lightning-caused fire, first discovered July 3, is burning about 2 miles south of Jerry Johnson Campground and the highway in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. The fire is burning in the scar of the 2012 Freezeout fire, but fire activity is expected to increase this week as weather becomes hotter and drier. A local Type 3 command team was overseeing firefighting operations with 15 personnel as of Monday.

The fire is about 1.4 miles southwest of the popular Jerry Johnson Hot Springs and is expected to spread toward the springs. Officials stated online Monday that they plan to close the hot spring and trails around it this week.