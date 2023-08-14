Containment has increased on a handful of wildfires around western Montana as sweltering August temperatures are forecast to return.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a heat advisory from midday Tuesday through Thursday night for northwest Montana, the Missoula area and the Bitterroot Valley, as well as central and northern Idaho. The agency predicted daily high temperatures from 95–105 degrees Fahrenheit. Fire managers on some area wildfires stated that the weather could cause red-flag conditions, indicating critical wildfire weather, this week.

The National Weather Service warned that the temperatures could cause heat-related illness: “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

According to forecasts Monday from the National Weather Service, Missoula was predicted to hit a daily high temperature of 101 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping to 95 degrees Friday, 87 degrees Saturday and 86 degrees Sunday. Overnight lows were forecast in the mid-60s. Moderate sustained winds with gusts at or nearing 20 mph and coming from the west and southwest were also forecast for this week.

Weather in Hamilton was forecast to take a similar trajectory this week and into the weekend, except with temps 2–3 degrees cooler than in Missoula. In Kalispell, the high temps this week are forecast to be 97 degrees Tuesday, 98 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, 90 degrees Friday and 83 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Light and variable winds were forecast for Kalispell. High temperatures in Libby were forecast to be a scorching 104 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, 103 degrees Thursday, 95 degrees Friday, 91 degrees Saturday and 89 degrees Sunday.

As of Monday, no precipitation was in western Montana’s forecast until possible evening thunderstorms Saturday.

Wildfires

Crews have responded to a new fire start, the Lindy fire, northwest of Lindbergh Lake and the Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake. The approximately 1-acre Lindy fire, reported Sunday evening, was burning on a north-facing timbered slope between Glacier Lake and Lindbergh Lake.

Meanwhile, following cooler, wetter weather earlier in August, containment has increased on some wildfires burning in the area. But this week’s hot temps and dry conditions are expected to increase fire activity across the area.

The Niarada fire was 70% contained Monday morning after burning 20,365 acres west of Elmo and Flathead Lake, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. The nearby Mill Pocket fire, immediately west of Niarada, stood at 2,135 acres and 89% contained Monday.

The Big Knife fire southeast of Arlee was 4,952 acres Monday morning with 7% containment. Containment was along the blaze’s west side, nearest to homes. Elsewhere around the fire, according to the Division of Fire, crews have completed fuel breaks along Jocko Canyon Road and are removing vegetation and establishing backcountry structure protection in a variety of areas in preparation for fire growth in coming days.

Containment of the 7,202-acre Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake increased to 45% by Monday. Beyond having containment line around 45% of the fire perimeter — primarily the fire’s entire east side and the eastern halves of the north and south sides — fire managers stated Monday that hand lines and equipment lines have been established around a majority of the fire.

Farther north, containment of the 3,132-acre Ridge fire southeast of Hungry Horse and Martin City stood at 10% on Monday. Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed because of the fire. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice from the east side of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

Containment of the 1,420-acre East Fork fire about 12 miles south of Trego, northwest of Kalispell, had increased to 50% by Monday.

South of Missoula and east of Hamilton, just south of the top of Skalkaho Pass, containment of the Bowles Creek fire stood at 5% on Monday. The fire, which has burned 3,980 acres, is mostly in a wilderness study area and burning around burn scars from previous fires, including last summer’s Hog Trough fire. Although direct containment lines were around only 5% of the fire’s perimeter, crews were continuing to construct indirect hand lines and fuel breaks around the fire, according to an update Monday.

About 25 miles southeast of Libby, just north of U.S. Highway 2 near Silver Butte, containment of the 304-acre Gravel Pit fire increased to 65% by Monday morning. Direct containment line was established around all but the fire’s northern, and highest elevation, end. An evacuation warning for nearby residents along Highway 2 was lifted.