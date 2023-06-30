It just might rain on your parade this Fourth of July — but it depends on when and where you're celebrating.

Warm, dry weather returned to western Montana late this week and will likely continue through Independence Day, closing out a June that began warm but turned cooler and rainy. On Friday, the Fourth of July forecast looked to be warm and sunny in the Missoula vicinity, but for some places included a chance of afternoon thunderstorms providing potential natural fireworks.

After rain gave way to sunny skies scattered with clouds and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday, more summer-like weather began Thursday, with sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees in Missoula. On Friday, the National Weather Service predicted a daily high of 90, which would best June's hottest day so far: 89 degrees on June 7.

In Missoula, the agency predicted a high of 90 degrees Saturday, 87 degrees Sunday, 86 degrees Monday and 80 degrees on the Fourth of July. Overnight lows were predicted to range from the mid-50s to low 60s. The agency foresaw sunny days and nights through Monday night, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on the Fourth.

The forecast was similar in Hamilton, but with highs and lows 2–4 degrees cooler than in Missoula. As of Friday, the forecast did not include afternoon thunderstorms in Hamilton for the Fourth of July.

Kalispell was forecast to hit a high of 87 degrees Saturday, 82 degrees Sunday, 79 degrees Monday and 73 degrees on the Fourth of July, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms was predicted for Monday and the Fourth of July.

Libby was forecast to have a slightly hotter weekend and holiday: 90 degrees Saturday, 87 degrees Sunday, 88 degrees Monday and 86 degrees on the Fourth. Lows there were forecast to be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies were predicted to remain clear through the Fourth of July.

Summer arrives

The abrupt shift from a wet spring to hot and dry summer aligns with historical trends.

According to National Weather Service records, May and June are normally the wettest months around Missoula. But July and August are normally the driest.

On average, the area sees 1.77 inches of precipitation in May and 2.44 inches in June. This year, May brought 2.57 inches to Missoula. As of noon Friday, the final day of June, Missoula had recorded 2.1 inches for the month.

Precipitation normally drops off sharply to an average 0.85 inches in July and 0.83 inches in August.

Historically, the average daily high temp in May is 66.2 degrees, and in June it's 73.2. This May was unusually warm, with an average high temp of 74.9 degrees. June has also been slightly warmer than average, with an average daily high of 76.6 degrees.

June began with daily temperature swings well warmer than normal. Daily highs and lows were above normal for all but one day from June 1–13 before dropping to slightly below normal through June 21 and average since then.

Historically, July's high temps average 85.4 degrees, August's 84.3 degrees.

Outlook

Beyond the Fourth, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicted Thursday that far-western and northwestern Montana would likely have above-average temperatures through the middle of July, which is likely to be accompanied by above-average precipitation. Meanwhile, central and southeastern Montana were forecast to have a wetter and colder first half of July than normal, with the likelihood of below-normal temps and above-normal rainfall increasing farther southeast.

For the summer as a whole, a June 15 outlook from the agency predicted above-average temperatures for western and south-central Montana, with above-average temps most probable along the state's western and southwestern border with Idaho.

But if Montana does receive the predicted above-average precipitation the next few weeks, it could delay the beginning of peak wildfire risk in the state. Wildfire season in western Montana generally begins in earnest around mid- to late July. But wildfire scientists say that more precipitation into that time can reduce wildfire risk longer into summer than normal.

For Carl Seielstad, an associate professor of fire at the University of Montana and the fuels program manager at the National Center for Landscape Fire Analysis, Fourth of July is a litmus test for wildfire season. He told the Missoulian in late May, "My rule of thumb is, if we get to the Fourth of July and fireworks are being lit on the Fourth of July without fear of starting large fires, then we're shaping up for a pretty normal fire season."

But "if the base of (Mount) Sentinel is crispy brown by Fourth of July," he cautioned, then the fire season may be "shaping up to be extraordinary."

More broadly, the National Weather Service foresaw unusually dry and hot conditions this summer for the Pacific Northwest, particularly Washington. The National Interagency Fire Center expects above-normal wildfire conditions in Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho this summer, as well as in northwest Montana in August and September.