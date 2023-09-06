Wildfire season isn't over for western Montana, but it has slowed considerably after successive weather systems cooled and dampened the region in recent weeks.

Normally, a wildfire season doesn't end until a mid- or late-fall season-ending event — usually a snowfall of more than a few inches. But unusual amounts of precipitation in August put wildfire activity on a trajectory to that end. Many fires around the region have considerably slowed in activity as firefighters increase their containment. Evacuations have been lifted; fire danger has markedly decreased.

According to the National Weather Service, this August was the eighth-wettest on record in Missoula, with 2.35 inches of precipitation recorded — well above the normal of 0.83 inches. August was the seventh-wettest on record in Kalispell. The 2.95 inches recorded there was many times the 0.76 inches the area normally receives in August.

But the month was also significantly hotter than normal — the eighth-hottest on record in Missoula. The month-long average temperature (including daily highs and lows) was 70.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or 3.4 degrees warmer than normal for August. In Kalispell, the average of 66.8 degrees was 3.1 degrees warmer than normal for August. The warm temps stressed waterways, leading to widespread fishing restrictions, and along with gusty winds and low humidity contributed to the rapid growth of wildfires across the region.

But a series of weather systems that coursed over the region, particularly toward the end of the month, delivered multiple rounds of wetting rains that stymied fire growth and made new wildfire starts relatively less likely than during drier, warmer weather. After making landfall in California, Pacific Hurricane Hilary brought a significant amount of rain to the region Aug. 20–23. Since then, no new wildfires greater than 15 acres have been reported in western Montana, according to interagency dispatch records.

Overall, Montana has so far experienced a well-below-normal wildfire season, at least in terms of acreage burned. Over the past 20 years, wildfires burned an average of about 395,000 acres annually in Montana, according to data compiled by the National Interagency Situation Reporting Program. Last year, 137,509 acres burned in Montana. But in 2021, 747,678 acres burned.

As of Wednesday, the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reported that 114,324 acres had burned in Montana this season.

Wildfire danger on the Lolo, Bitterroot and Flathead national forests was listed as moderate on Wednesday, the second lowest of five levels. It had peaked at very high, the second-highest level, earlier in the summer. The Kootenai National Forest had experienced extreme fire danger — the highest level — but was down to high danger on Wednesday. Fire restrictions previously in place across the region had been almost entirely lifted by Wednesday. According to a state database, Stage 1 restrictions remained in place for Granite County. Those restrictions generally prohibit campfires, open-flame stoves and smoking outdoors except in designated fire rings or an area 3 feet across that is cleared of flammable materials within developed recreation sites.

On Monday, Northern Rockies Team I, a national-level complex incident management team, issued its final daily update for the River Road East fire near Paradise. The team will only issue further daily updates if fire activity increases. As of Monday, the fire was 17,310 acres and 54% contained. When it ignited Aug. 18, the blaze quickly burned more than 12,000 acres in 12 hours, forcing the evacuation of Paradise and destroying more than 50 structures including 16 homes. But after Hilary's rains, the fire has shown only minimal growth as firefighters increased containment.

Fire managers issued the final daily update for the Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake on Aug. 24. At that time, the fire was 7,154 acres and 63% contained. The fire had caused evacuations along Highway 83 north of Seeley Lake, but firefighters were able to stop the fire west of the highway and Rainy Lake and Lake Alva. Crews established containment lines that prevented further eastward growth as rains and containment lines slowed fire activity elsewhere.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire issued the final update for the Big Knife fire southeast of Arlee on Aug. 29. At that time, the fire was 7,276 acres and 17% contained, with containment primarily on the fire's west side between the blaze and private property.

"Forecasted precipitation will have a significant impact to any remaining heat and limit fire growth and behavior in the next few days," the agency stated.

Southwest Team I issued the final updates for the Ridge, Doris Point and Tin Soldier Complex fires on Sept. 3. The Ridge fire southeast of Hungry Horse and Martin City was 3,665 acres and 76% contained. The Doris Point fire south of Hungry Horse was 1,610 acres with 98% of firefighting goals completed. The Tin Soldier Complex of multiple fires in the Swan Range was 8,165 acres with 94% of firefighting goals completed.

The East Fork fire south of Trego was 5,162 acres with 44% containment on Wednesday. Pre-evacuation orders around the fire, issued in mid-August, were lifted Aug. 30.